Northwest Bank Promotes Community Lending Officer in Western New York



December 19, 2023

Buffalo, New York- Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking solutions, today announced the promotion of Johnathan Graves to community lending officer. Rocco Diina, senior vice president, head of mortgage sales, made the announcement.

In his new role, Graves will proactively solicit and originate new CRA-qualifying residential mortgage and small business relationships across Western New York. He will also conduct community outreach - providing financial education and working with non-profit and professional organizations and local, state and federal agencies to promote homeownership, small business and community development opportunities.

"We are pleased to promote Johnathan Graves to the position of community lending officer," said Rocco Diina, senior vice president, head of mortgage sales. "Johnathan's demonstrated success as a mortgage loan officer and commitment to his community make him an ideal candidate for the position."

Of his new role, Graves noted, "I am thrilled to serve as community lending officer and support Northwest in providing best-in-class lending options to historically underserved communities in Western New York."

Graves previously served as a mortgage loan officer at Northwest. Prior to joining Northwest, Graves served as a community development loan officer at Five Star Bank as well as a mortgage consultant at Key Bank and First Niagara Bank.

Graves graduated from Canisius University in Buffalo, New York and holds a residential mortgage lender certificate from the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System & Registry (NMLS). Active in his community, he serves on the board of Daemen University, St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and Catholic Health.

About Northwest

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as treasury management solutions and wealth management services. Northwest currently operates 134 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. The common stock of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.