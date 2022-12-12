Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWBI   US6673401039

NORTHWEST BANCSHARES, INC.

(NWBI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:21 2022-12-12 am EST
14.31 USD   -0.10%
11/10Northwest Bancshares : Third Quarter 2022 Fact Sheet
PU
11/04NORTHWEST BANCSHARES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/04Tranche Update on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 26, 2011.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northwest Bancshares : Bank Provides R+M Development Partners with Financing for its Newest Mixed Use Community in Philadelphia

12/12/2022 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Northwest Bank Provides R+M Development Partners with Financing for its Newest Mixed Use Community in Philadelphia



December 13, 2022

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, has been selected for the second time this year by R+M Development Partners to provide financing for a mixed use community in Philadelphia's Germantown. Northwest will provide a $9.1 million commercial loan for construction of the new building at 5521 Wayne Avenue.

The site will include 50 apartments, space for retail businesses, a fitness center, rooftop deck, sustainable design elements, and other amenities. Construction started in September, with completion expected in 2024.

Northwest previously provided $5.2 million in financing to R+M Development Partners for construction of the Royce, a mixed use community located about 1.5 miles from the new location. The Royce is expected to be ready for occupancy in Fall 2023.

"Because of Northwest's familiarity with R+M Development Partners as a high caliber Sponsor and Northwest's flexibility to provide strong, customized terms in current capital market conditions, we again chose to partner with Northwest on what is now our second deal in the submarket. It was a collaborative effort between origination, credit, and underwriting to get this one over the finish line and we are very excited to bring another A Class community to Germantown," said Barry Shikhvarg, director of acquisitions and finance, R+M Development Partners.

"By building a strong relationship and having an open line of communication with the R+M team, we were able to expedite the process of developing and finalizing a financing package that is good for R+M Development Partners, Northwest, and most importantly, the residents of Germantown," said Abe Ibrahim, regional vice president and market executive, Northwest Bank. "We appreciate the opportunity to work with R+M Development Partners as we continue to expand our participation in commercial development projects throughout the Delaware Valley."

Other partners in the new building at 5521 Wayne Avenue include CANNO Architecture + Design, designer of the mixed-use community, general contractor, Tester Construction Group, and BKP Development Group, a real estate development and acquisition firm.

About Northwest Bank

Northwest Bancshares, Inc (Nasdaq: NWBI) is a $14 billion asset financial services company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and the parent company of Northwest Bank, a Pennsylvania chartered savings bank headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania. The Company serves consumers, small businesses, corporations, and municipalities with a diverse offering of banking, lending, payments, and wealth management solutions. As of September 30, 2022, Northwest Bank operates 142 full-service branches across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Indiana and provides customers fee-free access to more than 55,000 ATMs across the United States. Visit northwest.com for more information.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Northwest Bancshares Inc. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 16:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORTHWEST BANCSHARES, INC.
11/10Northwest Bancshares : Third Quarter 2022 Fact Sheet
PU
11/04NORTHWEST BANCSHARES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
11/04Tranche Update on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Septemb..
CI
11/02NORTHWEST BANCSHARES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/01Insider Sell: Northwest Bancshares
MT
10/31Insider Sell: Northwest Bancshares
MT
10/26Western Commerce, Federal Home announce acquisitions
AQ
10/24Northwest Bancshares Q3 Earnings, Revenue Higher
MT
10/24Northwest Bancshares : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/24Northwest Bancshares, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHWEST BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 529 M - -
Net income 2022 145 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 5,61%
Capitalization 1 818 M 1 818 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 332
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NORTHWEST BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWEST BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 14,32 $
Average target price 13,70 $
Spread / Average Target -4,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Louis J. Torchio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William W. Harvey Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Timothy B. Fannin Chairman
Scott Watson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
John Patrick Meegan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWEST BANCSHARES, INC.1.13%1 818
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.54%387 652
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.22%259 766
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.59%210 023
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.42%161 946
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.41%153 785