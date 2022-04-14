Log in
Northwest Bancshares : Bank Ranked Among the World's Best Banks in 2022 By Forbes

04/14/2022 | 03:26pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Melanie Clabaugh (814) 728-7328 melanie.clabaugh@northwest.comwww.northwest.com

Northwest Bank Ranked Among the World's Best Banks in 2022 By Forbes

Warren, Pennsylvania (April 14, 2022) - Northwest Bank,a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, has been recognized by Forbes as one of the "World's Best Banks" for 2022, marking the third consecutive year that Northwest has made the list. Ranked 25th in the United States, the Forbes' World's Best Banks listing is determined by a customer survey ranking financial institutions by key satisfaction factors including trust, customer service, digital services, fees and financial advice.

"We take great pride in the meaningful relationships that we build with our customers," said Ron Seiffert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Northwest Bank. "This award truly reflects the exceptional experiences our employees create for our customers each day. We're extremely grateful for our customers and sincerely appreciate their continued support and loyalty."

Forbes partnered with market research company, Statista on this year's listing. To determine the 2022 World's Best Banks list, more than 45,000 customers in 27 countries were polled by Statista. All banks were rated based on overall recommendation and satisfaction and according to five sub-dimensions. Four banks out of the top 10 were from the U.S., while the remainder included two banks from India, as well as Brazil and the United Arab Emirates. The United States led the way with 75 banks receiving awards, followed by Japan at 45 banks.

In February, Northwest Bank was also recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers for 2022.

About Northwest Bank

Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2022, Northwest operates 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.com.

###

Disclaimer

Northwest Bancshares Inc. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 19:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
