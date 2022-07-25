Northwest Bancshares : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K 07/25/2022 | 09:04am EDT Send by mail :

PRESS RELEASE OF NORTHWEST BANCSHARES, INC. EARNINGS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: William W. Harvey, Jr., Chief Financial Officer and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer (814) 726-2140

Jeffrey J. Maddigan, Treasurer and Executive Vice President of Finance and Accounting (814) 726-2140 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend Columbus, Ohio - July 25, 2022 Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $33.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $15.5 million, or 31.7%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $49.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were 8.90% and 0.94% compared to 12.58% and 1.37% for the same quarter last year. Prior year earnings were enhanced by a $25.3 million pre-tax gain on the sale of the Northwest insurance line of business.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on August 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 4, 2022. This is the 111th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of June 30, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.0%.

During the second quarter, the Company announced the unfortunate passing of Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Ronald J. Seiffert, from natural causes. Subsequently, as announced on May 25, 2022, the Northwest Bancshares and Northwest Bank Boards of Directors named the Company's Chief Financial Officer, William W. Harvey Jr,. as interim President and Chief Executive Officer and the Company's Lead Director, Timothy B. Fannin, as interim Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Harvey commented, "Everyone in the Northwest family is deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Ron. Ron was such a strong leader during his time at Northwest and he positioned us well for the future. We are committed to carrying out his vision and strategic direction for the company." In relation to the quarterly results, Mr. Harvey noted, "We are pleased with the loan growth momentum generated during the quarter with organic loan growth of approximately $200.0 million, or almost 2.0%, augmented by the purchase of a $50.0 million one-to-four family jumbo mortgage loan portfolio and a $43.0 million small business equipment finance pool.Also, during the quarter our net interest margin expanded by 32bp as a result of both an increase in market interest rates and the deployment of excess liquidity into higher yielding interest-earning assets."

Mr. Harvey continued, "Asset quality metrics continue to improve with nonperforming and classified assets dropping to $100.0 million and $277.4 million, respectively, and total delinquency and net charge-offs falling to pre-pandemic levels. Outside of an increase in other noninterest expense related primarily to an additional $3.4 million reserve for unfunded loan commitments, we continue to see a favorable trend in expense management over the past five quarters."

Net interest income increased by $4.5 million, or 4.7%, to $100.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $95.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, due primarily to a $1.5 million increase in both interest income on mortgage-backed securities and interest income on interest-earning deposits. The increase in interest income on mortgage-backed securities was due to an increase of $196.1 million, or 11.2%, in the average balance of mortgage-backed securities in addition to an increase in the yield on mortgage-backed securities to 1.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from 1.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in interest income on interest-earning deposits was due to an increase of $35.4 million, or 4.4%, in the average balance of interest-earning deposits in addition to an increase in the yield on interest-earning deposits to 0.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from 0.09% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Also contributing to the increase in net interest income was a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $1.4 million, or 30.0%, primarily due to a decrease in our cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from 0.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The net effect of the changes in interest rates and average balances was an increase in the Company's net interest margin to 3.07% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from 2.91% for the same quarter last year.

The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $175.7 million, or 38.8%, to $277.4 million, or 2.7% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, from $453.1 million, or 4.4% of total loans, at June 30, 2021. Total delinquent loans also decreased to $51.1 million, or 0.49% of loans receivable, at June 30, 2022 from $68.9 million, or 0.70% of loans receivable, at June 30, 2021. In addition, annualized net charge-offs were 0.14% during the current quarter compared to 0.26% during the same quarter last year. As the result, the provision for credit losses during the current quarter remained historically low at just $2.6 million. Noninterest income decreased by $24.3 million, or 44.3%, to $30.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $54.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the sale of our insurance business in the second quarter of 2021, for a pre-tax gain of $25.3 million, which also resulted in a decrease in insurance commission income of $1.0 million, or 100.0% from the quarter ended June 30, 2021. In addition, mortgage banking income decreased by $1.7 million, or 43.4%, to $2.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $3.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market, due primarily to the volatile interest rate environment. Offsetting these decreases was an increase in other operating income of $2.2 million, or 83.6%, to $4.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $2.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to an increase in swap fee income as well as a gain of approximately $1.0 million from the sale of branch buildings associated with the previously announced consolidation of 20 branch office facilities.

Noninterest expense decreased by $1.5 million, or 1.8%, to $84.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $86.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This decrease primarily resulted from a $2.2 million, or 14.5%, decrease in processing expense to $12.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $15.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to the investment in our technology and infrastructure during the prior year. Also contributing to this favorable variance was an $898,000, or 21.2%, decrease in professional services to $3.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to the use of third-party experts to assist with our digital strategy rollout in the prior year. Compensation and employee benefits also decreased by $821,000, or 1.7%, to $48.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $48.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, despite recognizing approximately $1.4 million of additional expenses related to the acceleration of compensation and stock benefits upon Mr. Seiffert's passing. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits was driven primarily by the branch consolidations completed in April.Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in other expenses of $3.8 million to $5.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to an increase in our unfunded loan loss reserve associated with the origination of loans with current off balance sheet exposure.

The provision for income taxes decreased by $5.3 million, or 34.9%, to $9.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $15.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, due primarily to a decrease in income before taxes in the current year.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2022, Northwest operated 142 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com. # # # Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. 2

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 504,532 1,279,259 857,152 Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,516,743, $1,565,002 and $1,593,813, respectively) 1,364,743 1,548,592 1,599,024 Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $835,565, $751,513 and $632,620, respectively) 923,180 768,154 639,424 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,792,455 3,596,005 3,095,600 Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale 31,153 25,056 29,055 Residential mortgage loans 3,255,622 2,969,564 2,925,496 Home equity loans 1,280,492 1,319,931 1,376,228 Consumer loans 2,002,545 1,838,748 1,745,231 Commercial real estate loans 2,876,176 3,015,484 3,215,189 Commercial loans 986,836 847,609 1,018,781 Total loans receivable 10,432,824 10,016,392 10,309,980 Allowance for credit losses (98,355) (102,241) (117,330) Loans receivable, net 10,334,469 9,914,151 10,192,650 FHLB stock, at cost 13,362 14,184 23,287 Accrued interest receivable 27,708 25,599 27,585 Real estate owned, net 1,205 873 1,353 Premises and equipment, net 146,869 156,524 156,076 Bank-owned life insurance 254,109 256,213 253,539 Goodwill 380,997 380,997 380,997 Other intangible assets, net 10,538 12,836 15,362 Other assets 192,983 144,126 151,607 Total assets $ 14,154,695 14,501,508 14,298,056 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Liabilities Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,058,249 3,099,526 3,002,632 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,858,691 2,940,442 2,824,219 Money market deposit accounts 2,631,712 2,629,882 2,538,607 Savings deposits 2,362,725 2,303,760 2,262,152 Time deposits 1,155,878 1,327,555 1,463,098 Total deposits 12,067,255 12,301,165 12,090,708 Borrowed funds 130,490 139,093 133,876 Subordinated debt 113,666 123,575 123,501 Junior subordinated debentures 129,184 129,054 128,924 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 55,622 44,582 53,608 Accrued interest payable 1,725 1,804 1,820 Other liabilities 162,214 178,664 190,258 Total liabilities 12,660,156 12,917,937 12,722,695 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued - - - Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,881,766, 126,612,183 and 127,907,885 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,269 1,266 1,279 Additional paid-in capital 1,015,349 1,010,405 1,025,174 Retained earnings 620,551 609,529 595,100 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (142,630) (37,629) (46,192) Total shareholders' equity 1,494,539 1,583,571 1,575,361 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,154,695 14,501,508 14,298,056 Equity to assets 10.56 % 10.92 % 11.02 % Tangible common equity to assets* 8.01 % 8.43 % 8.48 % Book value per share $ 11.78 12.51 12.32 Tangible book value per share* $ 8.69 9.40 9.22 Closing market price per share $ 12.80 14.16 13.64 Full time equivalent employees 2,188 2,332 2.393 Number of banking offices 150 170 170 * Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). 3

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Interest income: Loans receivable $ 95,574 88,174 95,295 97,475 95,255 Mortgage-backed securities 7,158 6,360 5,743 5,840 5,680 Taxable investment securities 715 677 640 649 693 Tax-free investment securities 683 674 688 628 594 FHLB stock dividends 82 81 82 71 138 Interest-earning deposits 1,684 467 467 352 192 Total interest income 105,896 96,433 102,915 105,015 102,552 Interest expense: Deposits 3,341 3,751 4,295 4,540 4,773 Borrowed funds 2,290 2,059 1,964 2,056 2,050 Total interest expense 5,631 5,810 6,259 6,596 6,823 Net interest income 100,265 90,623 96,656 98,419 95,729 Provision for credit losses 2,629 (1,481) (1,909) (4,354) - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 97,636 92,104 98,565 102,773 95,729 Noninterest income: Loss on sale of investments (3) (2) (4) (46) (105) Service charges and fees 13,673 13,067 13,500 13,199 12,744 Trust and other financial services income 7,461 7,012 6,820 7,182 7,435 Insurance commission income - - - 44 1,043 Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net 291 (29) 71 247 166 Income from bank-owned life insurance 2,008 1,983 1,343 1,332 1,639 Mortgage banking income 2,157 1,465 2,120 3,941 3,811 Gain on sale of insurance business - - - - 25,327 Other operating income 4,861 2,244 3,192 3,287 2,648 Total noninterest income 30,448 25,740 27,042 29,186 54,708 Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 48,073 46,917 48,691 49,063 48,894 Premises and occupancy costs 7,280 7,797 7,104 7,745 7,410 Office operations 3,162 3,383 3,144 4,143 3,317 Collections expense 403 520 602 411 303 Processing expenses 12,947 12,548 13,639 13,517 15,151 Marketing expenses 2,047 2,128 2,054 2,102 2,101 Federal deposit insurance premiums 1,130 1,129 1,131 1,184 1,353 Professional services 3,333 2,573 4,513 4,295 4,231 Amortization of intangible assets 1,115 1,183 1,205 1,321 1,433 Real estate owned expense 72 37 44 94 85 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense - 1,374 2,812 - 632 Other expenses 5,245 2,355 1,346 2,227 1,422 Total noninterest expense 84,807 81,944 86,285 86,102 86,332 Income before income taxes 43,277 35,900 39,322 45,857 64,105 Income tax expense 9,851 7,613 9,266 10,794 15,138 Net income $ 33,426 28,287 30,056 35,063 48,967 Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 0.22 0.24 0.28 0.38 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 0.22 0.24 0.27 0.38 Annualized return on average equity 8.90 % 7.17 % 7.65 % 8.86 % 12.58 % Annualized return on average assets 0.94 % 0.80 % 0.82 % 0.97 % 1.37 % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 12.16 % 10.14 % 10.02 % 11.92 % 16.66 % Efficiency ratio ** 64.03 % 68.22 % 66.51 % 66.44 % 67.35 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *** 2.35 % 2.23 % 2.25 % 2.33 % 2.35 % * Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). *** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). 4

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans receivable $ 183,748 197,573 Mortgage-backed securities 13,518 9,880 Taxable investment securities 1,392 1,327 Tax-free investment securities 1,357 1,169 FHLB stock dividends 163 254 Interest-earning deposits 2,151 375 Total interest income 202,329 210,578 Interest expense: Deposits 7,092 10,287 Borrowed funds 4,349 4,104 Total interest expense 11,441 14,391 Net interest income 190,888 196,187 Provision for credit losses 1,148 (5,620) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 189,740 201,807 Noninterest income: Loss on sale of investments (5) (126) Service charges and fees 26,740 25,138 Trust and other financial services income 14,473 13,919 Insurance commission income - 3,589 Gain on real estate owned, net 262 124 Income from bank-owned life insurance 3,991 3,375 Mortgage banking income 3,622 9,831 Gain on sale of insurance business - 25,327 Other operating income 7,105 5,484 Total noninterest income 56,188 86,661 Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 94,990 96,133 Premises and occupancy costs 15,077 16,224 Office operations 6,545 6,482 Collections expense 923 919 Processing expenses 25,495 28,607 Marketing expenses 4,175 4,081 Federal deposit insurance premiums 2,259 2,660 Professional services 5,906 8,813 Amortization of intangible assets 2,298 3,027 Real estate owned expense 109 160 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 1,374 641 Other expenses 7,600 4,776 Total noninterest expense 166,751 172,523 Income before income taxes 79,177 115,945 Income tax expense 17,464 26,741 Net income $ 61,713 89,204 Basic earnings per share $ 0.49 0.70 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 0.70 Annualized return on average equity 8.01 % 11.61 % Annualized return on average assets 0.87 % 1.27 % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 11.28 % 15.26 % Efficiency ratio ** 66.00 % 65.57 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *** 2.29 % 2.40 % * Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). *** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). 5

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Nonaccrual loans current: Residential mortgage loans $ 1,970 1,884 1,354 2,015 189 Home equity loans 1,337 1,376 1,212 1,267 170 Consumer loans 976 1,148 1,336 1,465 188 Commercial real estate loans 60,537 79,810 106,233 111,075 138,820 Commercial loans 5,270 6,060 6,098 17,021 17,545 Total nonaccrual loans current $ 70,090 90,278 116,233 132,843 156,912 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days: Residential mortgage loans $ 2 760 244 99 68 Home equity loans 172 195 223 328 229 Consumer loans 158 190 241 152 230 Commercial real estate loans 911 333 239 205 1,589 Commercial loans 358 4 53 102 406 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 1,601 1,482 1,000 886 2,522 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days: Residential mortgage loans $ 199 830 1,163 527 207 Home equity loans 566 371 61 142 310 Consumer loans 226 280 292 291 297 Commercial real estate loans 630 - 364 419 198 Commercial loans 73 - 218 170 21 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 1,694 1,481 2,098 1,549 1,033 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more: Residential mortgage loans $ 5,445 3,976 7,641 8,069 10,007 Home equity loans 2,081 2,968 4,262 4,745 6,256 Consumer loans 1,942 1,782 2,069 2,184 2,341 Commercial real estate loans 14,949 21,399 24,063 25,562 23,564 Commercial loans 583 795 1,105 1,104 4,126 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 25,000 30,920 39,140 41,664 46,294 Total nonaccrual loans $ 98,385 124,161 158,471 176,942 206,761 Total nonaccrual loans $ 98,385 124,161 158,471 176,942 206,761 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 379 420 331 386 302 Nonperforming loans 98,764 124,581 158,802 177,328 207,063 Real estate owned, net 1,205 929 873 809 1,353 Nonperforming assets $ 99,969 125,510 159,675 178,137 208,416 Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring * $ 37,647 16,015 17,216 12,858 8,951 Accruing troubled debt restructuring 16,590 12,686 13,072 13,664 18,480 Total troubled debt restructuring $ 54,237 28,701 30,288 26,522 27,431 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.95 % 1.23 % 1.59 % 1.74 % 2.01 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.71 % 0.87 % 1.10 % 1.24 % 1.46 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.94 % 0.98 % 1.02 % 1.08 % 1.14 % Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances 0.95 % 0.98 % 1.03 % 1.09 % 1.17 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 99.59 % 79.70 % 64.38 % 61.90 % 56.66 % * Amounts included in nonperforming loans above. 6

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) At June 30, 2022 Pass Special

mention * Substandard

** Doubtful Loss Loans

receivable Personal Banking: Residential mortgage loans $ 3,273,117 - 13,658 - - 3,286,775 Home equity loans 1,275,124 - 5,368 - - 1,280,492 Consumer loans 1,998,863 - 3,682 - - 2,002,545 Total Personal Banking 6,547,104 - 22,708 - - 6,569,812 Commercial Banking: Commercial real estate loans 2,600,207 51,540 224,429 - - 2,876,176 Commercial loans 954,129 2,468 30,239 - - 986,836 Total Commercial Banking 3,554,336 54,008 254,668 - - 3,863,012 Total loans $ 10,101,440 54,008 277,376 - - 10,432,824 At March 31, 2022 Personal Banking: Residential mortgage loans $ 3,108,366 - 13,523 - - 3,121,889 Home equity loans 1,280,342 - 6,178 - - 1,286,520 Consumer loans 1,892,162 - 3,819 - - 1,895,981 Total Personal Banking 6,280,870 - 23,520 - - 6,304,390 Commercial Banking: Commercial real estate loans 2,633,808 62,091 263,994 - - 2,959,893 Commercial loans 839,125 3,277 32,349 - - 874,751 Total Commercial Banking 3,472,933 65,368 296,343 - - 3,834,644 Total loans $ 9,753,803 65,368 319,863 - - 10,139,034 At December 31, 2021 Personal Banking: Residential mortgage loans $ 2,978,080 - 16,540 - - 2,994,620 Home equity loans 1,312,820 - 7,111 - - 1,319,931 Consumer loans 1,834,478 - 4,270 - - 1,838,748 Total Personal Banking 6,125,378 - 27,921 - - 6,153,299 Commercial Banking: Commercial real estate loans 2,639,676 74,123 301,685 - - 3,015,484 Commercial loans 808,323 5,730 33,556 - - 847,609 Total Commercial Banking 3,447,999 79,853 335,241 - - 3,863,093 Total loans $ 9,573,377 79,853 363,162 - - 10,016,392 At September 30, 2021 Personal Banking: Residential mortgage loans $ 2,972,489 - 17,032 - - 2,989,521 Home equity loans 1,342,479 - 7,869 - - 1,350,348 Consumer loans 1,812,360 - 4,476 - - 1,816,836 Total Personal Banking 6,127,328 - 29,377 - - 6,156,705 Commercial Banking: Commercial real estate loans 2,799,592 63,034 299,925 - - 3,162,551 Commercial loans 813,665 10,976 55,071 - - 879,712 Total Commercial Banking 3,613,257 74,010 354,996 - - 4,042,263 Total loans $ 9,740,585 74,010 384,373 - - 10,198,968 At June 30, 2021 Personal Banking: Residential mortgage loans $ 2,937,418 - 17,133 - - 2,954,551 Home equity loans 1,367,765 - 8,463 - - 1,376,228 Consumer loans 1,741,872 - 3,359 - - 1,745,231 Total Personal Banking 6,047,055 - 28,955 - - 6,076,010 Commercial Banking: Commercial real estate loans 2,781,734 73,167 360,288 - - 3,215,189 Commercial loans 943,665 11,266 63,850 - - 1,018,781 Total Commercial Banking 3,725,399 84,433 424,138 - - 4,233,970 Total loans $ 9,772,454 84,433 453,093 - - 10,309,980 * Includes $7.4 million, $4.4 million, $14.9 million, $16.7 million, and $16.7 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively. ** Includes $59.3 million, $71.9 million, $81.5 million, $110.4 million, and $122.5 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively. 7

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Delinquency (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) June 30,

2022 * March 31,

2022 * December 31,

2021 * September 30,

2021 * June 30,

2021 * (Number of loans and dollar amount of loans) Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days: Residential mortgage loans 20 $ 785 - % 281 $ 24,057 0.8 % 277 $ 20,567 0.7 % 17 $ 765 - % 13 $ 606 - % Home equity loans 107 3,664 0.3 % 105 3,867 0.3 % 112 3,153 0.2 % 101 3,351 0.2 % 91 3,677 0.3 % Consumer loans 563 6,898 0.3 % 523 6,043 0.3 % 589 6,536 0.4 % 576 6,146 0.3 % 532 5,571 0.3 % Commercial real estate loans 26 2,701 0.1 % 25 3,643 0.1 % 17 17,065 0.6 % 19 2,004 0.1 % 13 2,857 0.1 % Commercial loans 24 1,486 0.2 % 16 1,268 0.1 % 12 193 - % 10 692 0.1 % 15 686 0.1 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days 740 $ 15,534 0.1 % 950 $ 38,878 0.4 % 1,007 $ 47,514 0.5 % 723 $ 12,958 0.1 % 664 $ 13,397 0.1 % Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days: Residential mortgage loans 61 $ 5,941 0.2 % 24 $ 1,950 0.1 % 59 $ 5,433 0.2 % 55 $ 4,907 0.2 % 58 $ 4,051 0.1 % Home equity loans 28 952 0.1 % 28 1,138 0.1 % 30 949 0.1 % 29 1,024 0.1 % 36 1,502 0.1 % Consumer loans 178 1,460 0.1 % 159 1,839 0.1 % 195 2,006 0.1 % 180 1,757 0.1 % 181 1,988 0.1 % Commercial real estate loans 9 1,472 0.1 % 1 112 - % 5 769 - % 8 1,170 - % 9 1,335 - % Commercial loans 6 341 - % 3 103 - % 10 727 0.1 % 2 170 - % 2 27 - % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days 282 $ 10,166 0.1 % 215 $ 5,142 0.1 % 299 $ 9,884 0.1 % 274 $ 9,028 0.1 % 286 $ 8,903 0.1 % Loans delinquent 90 days or more: ** Residential mortgage loans 63 $ 5,445 0.2 % 47 $ 3,976 0.1 % 87 $ 7,641 0.3 % 95 $ 8,069 0.3 % 115 $ 10,007 0.3 % Home equity loans 69 2,081 0.2 % 91 2,968 0.2 % 105 4,262 0.3 % 119 4,745 0.4 % 146 6,256 0.5 % Consumer loans 286 2,321 0.1 % 287 2,202 0.1 % 296 2,400 0.1 % 308 2,568 0.1 % 356 2,643 0.2 % Commercial real estate loans 31 14,949 0.5 % 41 21,399 0.7 % 52 24,063 0.8 % 59 25,562 0.8 % 83 23,564 0.7 % Commercial loans 10 583 0.1 % 10 795 0.1 % 8 1,105 0.1 % 10 1,104 0.1 % 18 4,126 0.4 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more 459 $ 25,379 0.2 % 476 $ 31,340 0.3 % 548 $ 39,471 0.4 % 591 $ 42,048 0.4 % 718 $ 46,596 0.5 % Total loans delinquent 1,481 $ 51,079 0.5 % 1,641 $ 75,360 0.7 % 1,854 $ 96,869 1.0 % 1,588 $ 64,034 0.6 % 1,668 $ 68,896 0.7 % * Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding. ** Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $6.3 million, $7.1 million, $7.3 million, $8.4 million, and $10.3 million at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

Quarter ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Beginning balance $ 99,295 102,241 109,767 117,330 123,997 Provision 2,629 (1,481) (1,909) (4,354) - Charge-offs residential mortgage (138) (1,183) (784) (1,263) (770) Charge-offs home equity (255) (447) (1,299) (1,474) (379) Charge-offs consumer (1,912) (1,723) (2,897) (2,148) (2,401) Charge-offs commercial real estate (4,392) (1,024) (2,652) (1,581) (3,964) Charge-offs commercial (329) (681) (2,586) (412) (1,161) Recoveries 3,457 3,593 4,601 3,669 2,008 Ending balance $ 98,355 99,295 102,241 109,767 117,330 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.14 % 0.06 % 0.22 % 0.12 % 0.26 %

Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Beginning balance $ 102,241 134,427 Provision 1,148 (5,620) Charge-offs residential mortgage (1,321) (1,625) Charge-offs home equity (702) (607) Charge-offs consumer (3,635) (5,004) Charge-offs commercial real estate (5,416) (8,590) Charge-offs commercial (1,010) (1,215) Recoveries 7,050 5,564 Ending balance $ 98,355 117,330 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.10 % 0.22 % 9

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages. Quarter ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Average

balance Interest Avg.

yield/

cost (i) Average

balance Interest Avg.

yield/

cost (i) Average

balance Interest Avg.

yield/

cost (i) Average

balance Interest Avg.

yield/

cost (i) Average

balance Interest Avg.

yield/

cost (i) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Residential mortgage loans $ 3,171,469 27,327 3.45 % $ 2,980,788 25,542 3.43 % $ 2,977,942 25,269 3.39 % $ 2,959,794 25,398 3.43 % $ 2,935,034 25,609 3.49 % Home equity loans 1,277,440 11,961 3.76 % 1,293,986 11,472 3.60 % 1,328,553 11,750 3.51 % 1,356,131 11,993 3.51 % 1,380,794 12,232 3.55 % Consumer loans 1,880,769 15,777 3.36 % 1,799,037 14,907 3.36 % 1,756,620 15,514 3.50 % 1,728,563 16,220 3.72 % 1,589,739 14,555 3.67 % Commercial real estate loans 2,915,750 31,844 4.32 % 3,000,204 29,757 3.97 % 3,113,924 34,062 4.28 % 3,205,839 35,305 4.31 % 3,257,810 33,349 4.05 % Commercial loans 912,454 9,090 3.94 % 824,770 6,897 3.34 % 855,998 9,154 4.18 % 975,603 9,096 3.65 % 1,133,969 9,978 3.48 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 10,157,882 95,999 3.79 % 9,898,785 88,575 3.63 % 10,033,037 95,749 3.79 % 10,225,930 98,012 3.80 % 10,297,346 95,723 3.73 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,952,375 7,158 1.47 % 1,945,173 6,360 1.31 % 1,894,683 5,743 1.21 % 1,832,876 5,840 1.27 % 1,756,227 5,680 1.29 % Investment securities (c) (d) 376,935 1,590 1.69 % 373,694 1,540 1.65 % 358,558 1,535 1.71 % 348,619 1,466 1.68 % 364,414 1,466 1.61 % FHLB stock, at cost 13,428 82 2.44 % 13,870 81 2.38 % 14,459 82 2.25 % 21,607 71 1.31 % 23,107 138 2.40 % Other interest-earning deposits 846,142 1,684 0.79 % 1,218,960 467 0.15 % 1,168,449 467 0.16 % 905,130 352 0.15 % 810,741 192 0.09 % Total interest-earning assets 13,346,762 106,513 3.20 % 13,450,482 97,023 2.93 % 13,469,186 103,576 3.05 % 13,334,162 105,741 3.15 % 13,251,835 103,199 3.12 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 909,943 973,092 1,004,905 1,074,122 1,104,924 Total assets $ 14,256,705 $ 14,423,574 $ 14,474,091 $ 14,408,284 $ 14,356,759 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings deposits $ 2,361,919 589 0.10 % $ 2,334,494 592 0.10 % $ 2,282,606 622 0.11 % $ 2,271,365 603 0.11 % $ 2,255,578 590 0.10 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,857,336 310 0.04 % 2,875,430 321 0.05 % 2,933,466 411 0.06 % 2,890,905 414 0.06 % 2,840,949 407 0.06 % Money market deposit accounts 2,653,467 668 0.10 % 2,668,105 653 0.10 % 2,618,177 656 0.10 % 2,565,159 637 0.10 % 2,537,629 621 0.10 % Time deposits 1,220,815 1,774 0.58 % 1,292,608 2,185 0.69 % 1,356,513 2,606 0.76 % 1,423,041 2,886 0.80 % 1,493,947 3,155 0.85 % Borrowed funds (f) 123,749 167 0.54 % 135,289 158 0.47 % 135,038 159 0.47 % 131,199 154 0.47 % 131,240 150 0.46 % Subordinated debt (g) 119,563 1,203 4.03 % 123,608 1,250 4.05 % 123,514 1,180 3.82 % 123,513 1,277 4.10 % 123,443 1,264 4.11 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,142 920 2.82 % 129,077 651 2.02 % 129,012 625 1.89 % 128,946 625 1.90 % 128,882 636 1.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,465,991 5,631 0.24 % 9,558,611 5,810 0.25 % 9,578,326 6,259 0.26 % 9,534,128 6,596 0.27 % 9,511,668 6,823 0.29 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h) 3,090,372 3,060,698 3,093,518 3,058,819 3,036,202 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 193,510 203,537 242,620 244,402 247,930 Total liabilities 12,749,873 12,822,846 12,914,464 12,837,349 12,795,800 Shareholders' equity 1,506,832 1,600,728 1,559,627 1,570,935 1,560,959 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,256,705 $ 14,423,574 $ 14,474,091 $ 14,408,284 $ 14,356,759 Net interest income/Interest rate spread 100,882 2.96 % 91,213 2.68 % 97,317 2.79 % 99,145 2.87 % 96,376 2.84 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,880,771 3.07 % $ 3,891,871 2.75 % $ 3,890,860 2.89 % $ 3,800,034 2.97 % $ 3,740,167 2.91 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.41X 1.41X 1.41X 1.40X 1.39X (a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030. (h) Average cost of deposits were 0.11%, 0.12%, 0.14%, 0.15%, and 0.16%, respectively. (i) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans - 3.77%, 3.61%, 3.77%, 3.79%, and 3.71%, respectively, Investment securities - 1.48%, 1.45%, 1.48%, 1.47%, and 1.41%, respectively, Interest-earning assets - 3.18%, 2.91%, 3.03%, 3.13%, and 3.10%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.94%, 2.66%, 2.77%, 2.86%, and 2.82%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.05%, 2.73%, 2.87%, 2.95%, and 2.89%, respectively. 10

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (in thousands) The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages. Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Average

balance Interest Avg.

yield/

cost (i) Average

balance Interest Avg.

yield/

cost (i) Assets Interest-earning assets: Residential mortgage loans $ 3,077,155 52,868 3.44 % $ 2,971,037 51,975 3.50 % Home equity loans 1,285,668 23,433 3.68 % 1,406,260 25,046 3.57 % Consumer loans 1,840,110 30,684 3.36 % 1,526,861 29,121 3.82 % Commercial real estate loans 2,957,744 61,601 4.14 % 3,285,696 71,820 4.32 % Commercial loans 868,854 15,987 3.66 % 1,161,736 20,543 3.50 % Loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 10,029,531 184,573 3.71 % 10,351,590 198,505 3.85 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,948,794 13,518 1.39 % 1,541,585 9,880 1.28 % Investment securities (c) (d) 375,323 3,130 1.67 % 347,977 2,847 1.64 % FHLB stock, at cost 13,648 163 2.41 % 22,462 254 2.27 % Other interest-earning deposits 1,003,627 2,151 0.43 % 805,930 375 0.09 % Total interest-earning assets 13,370,923 203,535 3.07 % 13,069,544 211,861 3.25 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 969,111 1,103,734 Total assets $ 14,340,034 $ 14,173,278 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings deposits $ 2,348,282 1,181 0.10 % $ 2,187,184 1,215 0.11 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,866,333 631 0.04 % 2,812,348 836 0.06 % Money market deposit accounts 2,660,745 1,321 0.10 % 2,517,673 1,278 0.10 % Time deposits 1,256,513 3,959 0.64 % 1,538,489 6,959 0.91 % Borrowed funds (f) 129,487 324 0.50 % 137,488 303 0.44 % Subordinated debt (g) 121,574 2,454 4.04 % 123,400 2,522 4.10 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,109 1,571 2.42 % 128,850 1,278 1.96 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,512,043 11,441 0.24 % 9,445,432 14,391 0.31 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h) 3,075,617 2,921,343 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 198,854 256,748 Total liabilities 12,786,514 12,623,523 Shareholders' equity 1,553,520 1,549,755 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,340,034 $ 14,173,278 Net interest income/Interest rate spread 192,094 2.83 % 197,470 2.94 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,858,880 2.87 % $ 3,624,112 3.02 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.41X 1.38X (a)Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b)Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material. (c)Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d)Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e)Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f)Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g)On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030. (h)Average cost of deposits were 0.12% and 0.17%, respectively. (i)Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans - 3.69% and 3.83%, respectively; Investment securities - 1.46% and 1.43%, respectively; Interest-earning assets - 3.05% and 3.23%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.81% and 2.92%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.86% and 3.00%, respectively. 11 Attachments Original Link

