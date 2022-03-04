Log in
Northwest Bancshares : Richard Hamister Recognized in Buffalo Business First's Power 250

03/04/2022 | 10:46am EST
NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Melanie Clabaugh

  1. 728-7328melanie.clabaugh@northwest.com www.northwest.com

Richard Hamister Recognized in Buffalo Business First's Power 250

Buffalo, N.Y. (March 4, 2022) - We're excited to share that Buffalo Business First included Richard Hamister, president of the Great Lakes Region, on its 2022 Power 250 list!

Mr. Hamister placed at No. 87 due to his strong entrepreneurial spirit and passion for giving back to the community. Since taking over as a Northwest region president in 2018, Mr. Hamister has overseen much of the bank's five-year,$102 million community benefits planin the Buffalo area, including the revitalization of the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood.

"As a lifelong Buffalo native, I'm incredibly passionate about community initiatives that help to improve the lives of our residents," said Mr. Hamister. "While this recognition is an honor, continuing to support the needs of our customers and the community at large is what drives me on a daily basis."

Over the past three years, Mr. Hamister has led Northwest Bank's expansion of the Buffalo regional headquarters, including an increase from 125 to 200 employees. In addition, he's active in many community organizations, serving as a board member for Buffalo Niagara, Hilbert College and the Hauptmann Woodward Institute.

The Power 250 is an annual list compiled by Buffalo Business First to recognize and celebrate the most influential leaders who hold power in their industry and the community as a whole. Factors that are considered included from length of time in an executive position, companies with sizable employment and payrolls, and nonprofits making an impact on community welfare.

To view the other nominees from 115-76, visit the Buffalo Business First website.

About Northwest Bank

Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2021, Northwest operates 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

###

Disclaimer

Northwest Bancshares Inc. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 15:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
