Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWBI   US6673401039

NORTHWEST BANCSHARES, INC.

(NWBI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:31 2022-08-24 am EDT
14.50 USD   -0.41%
09:18aNORTHWEST BANCSHARES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
08/18Northwest Bancshares Names Louis Torchio as CEO
MT
08/18NORTHWEST BANCSHARES : and Northwest Bank Name Louis J. Torchio President and Chief Executive Officer - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northwest Bancshares : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/24/2022 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Probst Sonia M.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. [NWBI] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
3 EASTON OVAL , SUITE 500
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
COLUMBUS OH 43219
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Probst Sonia M.
3 EASTON OVAL
SUITE 500
COLUMBUS, OH43219 		X

Signatures
/s/ Sonia M. Probst 2022-08-24
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Reflects transactions not required to be reported pursuant to Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Northwest Bancshares Inc. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 13:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORTHWEST BANCSHARES, INC.
09:18aNORTHWEST BANCSHARES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
08/18Northwest Bancshares Names Louis Torchio as CEO
MT
08/18NORTHWEST BANCSHARES : and Northwest Bank Name Louis J. Torchio President and Chief Execut..
PU
08/18NORTHWEST BANCSHARES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
08/18Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
08/18Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Appoints Louis J. Torchio as Chief Executive Officer
CI
08/18Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank Name Louis J. Torchio President and Chief..
PR
08/12NORTHWEST BANCSHARES : Second Quarter 2022 Fact Sheet
PU
08/05NORTHWEST BANCSHARES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
08/03NORTHWEST BANCSHARES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHWEST BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 522 M - -
Net income 2022 136 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 5,50%
Capitalization 1 847 M 1 847 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 332
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart NORTHWEST BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWEST BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 14,56 $
Average target price 12,60 $
Spread / Average Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William W. Harvey President, CEO, CFO & Senior Executive VP
Timothy B. Fannin Chairman
Scott Watson Chief Information & Operations Officer, EVP
John Patrick Meegan Independent Director
Sonia M. Probst Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWEST BANCSHARES, INC.2.82%1 847
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.05%338 771
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.66%276 493
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-9.09%214 663
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.52%168 298
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.37%155 921