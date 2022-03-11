Northwest Bancshares : Summary Annual Report - 2021

It is difficult to believe that it has been more than two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reflecting on that, I think about how much has changed, and how that change has impacted each of us physically, emotionally, financially or practically as we live our day-to-day lives.

I would like to begin this year's message by thanking our valued employees for their dedication to being there, standing strong as Champions of Opportunity for our customers, our communities and for each other. More times than I can count, I have noted moments when our team has gone above and beyond to understand and empathize with customers and fellow employees, empowering them to triumph over these challenging times and pursue their own vision of wealth and happiness.

While providing support to others, our teams also answered the call in 2021 by embracing progress, change and innovation. Their willingness to adopt and learn new technology led to the successful implementation of the first phase of our digital transformation efforts, which provided customers with simple, fast and secure digital banking solutions designed to provide seamless account access and financial insights where and when they want it.

As with our employees and our customers, we share a fundamental commitment to you, our shareholders. Our team's dedication to supporting others through daily practice of trust, collaboration and accountability is what allowed us to continue to deliver on the