Northwest Bancshares : Summary Annual Report - 2021

It is difficult to believe that it has been more than two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reflecting on that, I think about how much has changed, and how that change has impacted each of us physically, emotionally, financially or practically as we live our day-to-day lives.
I would like to begin this year's message by thanking our valued employees for their dedication to being there, standing strong as Champions of Opportunity for our customers, our communities and for each other. More times than I can count, I have noted moments when our team has gone above and beyond to understand and empathize with customers and fellow employees, empowering them to triumph over these challenging times and pursue their own vision of wealth and happiness.
While providing support to others, our teams also answered the call in 2021 by embracing progress, change and innovation. Their willingness to adopt and learn new technology led to the successful implementation of the first phase of our digital transformation efforts, which provided customers with simple, fast and secure digital banking solutions designed to provide seamless account access and financial insights where and when they want it.
As with our employees and our customers, we share a fundamental commitment to you, our shareholders. Our team's dedication to supporting others through daily practice of trust, collaboration and accountability is what allowed us to continue to deliver on the
objectives outlined in our five-year strategic plan, which was approved by our Board of Directors in October 2018.
In 2021, we prioritized the following initiatives to help ensure a solid return on your investment and your continued belief in us:
Embarked on an initiative reaffirming our culture and commonality of goal and purpose, recognizing that we truly are Champions of Opportunity;
Completed Phase I of our digital transformation strategy, which converted
15 of our major systems/applications to our new digital platform;
Announced our 2022 branch optimization strategy, which includes the closing of 20 branches at an expected annual cost savings of $8 million;
Executed our retail workforce optimization strategy, which focused on creating cost savings in our branch network through increased efficiencies;
Recruited key executive-level talent to the company across departments, including Marketing, Human Resources and Information Systems;
Established our new holding company headquarters for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. in Columbus, Ohio, while maintaining our Northwest Bank headquarters in Warren, Pennsylvania;
1
Sold our insurance business at a gain of $25 million;
Expanded the initiatives of our Diversity and Inclusion strategy through increased activities of our Inclusion Council as part of our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitment;
Recruited Pablo Vegas to the Northwest Bank Board of Directors, who represents the Columbus market and is experienced in strategy, technology and operations;
Continued the execution of our strong succession management and mentoring programs, including the completion of an engagement with Korn Ferry which assessed personal and professional development opportunities for our four senior executive vice presidents; and, finally
Generated very strong credit quality metrics despite the negative impact of the pandemic resulting in charge-offs and delinquencies of 0.20% and 1.00%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
The execution of these key initiatives contributed significantly to our financial performance. For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, the company generated net income of $154.3 million and an ROA of 1.08%. The financial statements incorporated in this report will provide an in-depth analysis of these results.
2022 Focus
In October 2021, our executive management team presented a refreshed strategic plan to our Board of Directors for approval, which included key initiatives to further enhance our financial performance for 2022. The major initiatives that emerged from this process are as follows:
Commercial Banking
Generate improved results from the significant investments we made in 2021 in our Delaware Valley LPO, the creation of our Healthcare Vertical, the expansion of our Corporate Finance Department and through the addition of quality Commercial Bankers in Indiana, Pittsburgh, Columbus and Cleveland;
Develop equipment finance capability through hiring external expertise or through an acquisition of an independent company;
Assess end-to-end Commercial sales and credit processes to remove friction and to improve our overall customer experience.
Business Banking
Expand our capability through the development of new loan options, bundled treasury management products and innovative technology to improve our small business customer experience;
Expand the production and sale of SBA loan products.
Digital Transformation
Execute Phase II of our digital platform strategy to include the conversion of six new systems/applications.
Branch Optimization 2.0
Close 20 branches, which represents approximately 12% of our retail network.
Workforce Optimization 2.0
Reduce costs in our retail branch network through process improvements and through the migration of our customer base to our digital platform.
2
Customer Experience
Continue to institutionalize our Customer Experience strategy, shifting our focus and aspiration away from just customer "satisfaction" to customer "experience".
Marketing and Communication
Strengthen marketing and communication by leveraging data to develop and implement growth strategies for each of the bank's lines of business.
Risk Management
Continue our historically-strong emphasis on maintaining effective risk management practices and oversight across the bank in response to an increasingly complex banking environment.
Diversity and Inclusion
Through our Inclusion Council established in 2020, continue to develop focused ESG initiatives to build upon the bank's inclusive environment to include data collection and analysis, education, training and development and community engagement.
Mergers and Acquisitions
Continue to explore merger opportunities within our defined target market of Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana.
Talent Acquisition, Development and Retention
Continue to aggressively pursue and develop top talent across all our job families to support our growth and to respond to the increasing complexities of our business.
Through the effective execution of these initiatives in 2022, we are confident that we will build upon the historically-consistent financial performance of the company and, in turn, enhance shareholder value.
Conclusion
Despite the many challenges created by the prolonged pandemic and the continued headwinds created by the interest rate environment in 2021, I was very pleased with the performance of our bank. We were able to complete a number of strategic initiatives during 2021, which will enhance our ability to perform at higher levels during 2022.
We are in the fourth year of executing our compelling five-year strategic plan approved in 2018 by our Board of Directors which, we believe, will continue to enhance shareholder returns in 2022 and beyond. However, we continue to have a strong bias that our greatest strength is our people. We have exceptional employees who are extremely dedicated to our company, to our customers and to the communities which we serve.
On behalf of our Board of Directors and our employees, I wish to thank our customers for their continued loyalty and trust and our shareholders for your confidence in our company and for your support!
Sincerely,
Ronald J. Seiffert
Chairman, President and CEO
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Northwest Bancshares Inc. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 17:59:05 UTC.