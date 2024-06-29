Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing personalized immune therapies for cancer. It has developed a platform technology, DCVax, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack their cancer. The Company's product line includes DCVax-L and DCVax-Direct. DCVax-L is designed to treat solid tumor cancers in which the tumors can be surgically removed. It has completed a 331-patient international Phase III trial of DCVax-L for Glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer (GBM). DCVax-Direct, is designed to treat inoperable solid tumors. A 40-patient Phase I trial has been completed and included treatment of a diverse range of more than a dozen types of cancers. The Companyâs wholly owned subsidiaries include Flaskworks, LLC, Northwest Biotherapeutics Limited, Aracaris Capital, Ltd, Northwest Biotherapeutics B.V., and NW Bio GmbH.