VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. ("NorthWest" or the "Company") (TSXV:NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) today announced that the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”) has scheduled a two-day hearing starting on September 12, 2023 regarding NorthWest’s previously-disclosed application alleging that Grant Sawiak, John Kimmel and Tony Ianno (the “Activist Group”) failed to make disclosures required by securities laws. The full text of NorthWest’s application, posted to the BCSC website, is available here.

The Company is considering the implications of the timing for the hearing on the meeting and proxy cut-off dates and anticipates a short postponement of the upcoming annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders (the “Meeting”) in order to permit shareholders to take into account the outcome of the hearing when voting.

Alleged Concealment of Joint Actor Status

NorthWest’s application to the BCSC is for relief related to the alleged actions of the Activist Group. The application alleges, among other things, that the Activist Group potentially failed to properly disclose joint actor status in connection with this year’s Meeting. NorthWest also believes the Activist Group might attempt a no-premium take-private plan if its nominees were elected.

The Company believes that the Activist Group is acting to serve its own interests at the cost of all other shareholders and poses a threat to the value of shareholders’ investment in NorthWest. Failure to disclose joint actor relationships may deprive shareholders of information required to make the right decision about their investment. Shareholders are entitled to know the Activist Group’s true motives behind its efforts to install a new slate of directors.

NorthWest’s Board is Best Positioned to Guide the Company

NorthWest’s capable Board is in the best position to guide the Company’s future growth potential. Despite the unnecessary cost of this proxy fight, NorthWest’s focus remains on its core business.

The credentials, or lack thereof, of the Activist Group’s nominees are detailed in the Management Information Circular (the “Circular”) and showcase the risk they pose to NorthWest. The Activist Group has confirmed that it intends to use Company funds to reimburse themselves for this costly campaign. This could derail the Company’s focus on exploring, advancing and enhancing the value of our large portfolio of projects in BC, including the Kwanika-Stardust Project, the Lorraine Project and the East Niv Project. This is in addition to impacting the Company’s ability to raise funds. NorthWest has deferred part of a planned 2023 field exploration program, and will likely be required to defer the entire planned program.

NorthWest, which has already received strong indications of support from investors, urges all shareholders to take action to protect themselves from the Activist Group. The election result is not certain until all votes are counted. Every vote is important. All shareholders should use ONLY the BLUE proxy to vote immediately for NorthWest’s nominees.

Shareholders who are rightly concerned about their investment in NorthWest and are looking for a complete explanation are urged to carefully review the Company’s Letter to Shareholders and Circular, which can be found on www.ProtectNWST.com as well as on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.northwestcopper.ca). These materials were also mailed to shareholders along with a BLUE form of proxy or voting instruction form.

The current proxy voting deadline is 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on September 15, 2023 or, if the Meeting is adjourned or postponed, 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays or statutory holidays in British Columbia) prior to the time and date to which the Meeting is adjourned or postponed.

Sincerely “Terry Lyons" “David Moore" Terry Lyons David Moore Chair Interim President and CEO NorthWest Copper Corp. NorthWest Copper Corp.

