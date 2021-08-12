Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Northwest Copper Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWST   CA66744H1047

NORTHWEST COPPER CORP.

(NWST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northwest Copper : Report

08/12/2021 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NorthWest Copper Corp.

Annual Information Form

For the Financial Year Ended February 28, 2021

Dated August 10, 2021

CORPORATE OFFICE

Suite 1900 - 1055 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6E 2E9

REGISTERED OFFICE

Suite 2200, 885 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 3E8

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PRELIMINARY NOTES .............................................................................................................

1

Date of Information........................................................................................................

1

Cautionary Notes to U.S. Investors Concerning Resource Estimates.......................

1

Currency ........................................................................................................................

1

Forward-Looking Information.......................................................................................

1

Scientific and Technical Information ...........................................................................

2

Certain Other Information .............................................................................................

4

Consolidation ................................................................................................................

4

CORPORATE STRUCTURE .....................................................................................................

4

Name, Address and Incorporation ...............................................................................

4

Intercorporate Relationships........................................................................................

5

GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS ....................................................................

5

Overview ........................................................................................................................

5

The Arrangement...........................................................................................................

6

Three Year History.........................................................................................................

6

SIGNIFICANT ACQUISITIONS ................................................................................................

14

THE BUSINESS .......................................................................................................................

14

Background .................................................................................................................

14

Specialized Skills and Knowledge .............................................................................

15

Competitive Conditions ..............................................................................................

15

Business Cycles..........................................................................................................

15

Environmental Protection ...........................................................................................

15

Employees ...................................................................................................................

16

Bankruptcy and Similar Procedures ..........................................................................

16

Reorganizations ..........................................................................................................

16

Social and Environmental Policies ............................................................................

16

POSCO JVA .................................................................................................................

17

RISK FACTORS .......................................................................................................................

17

MINERAL PROPERTY - STARDUST PROJECT ....................................................................

29

MINERAL PROPERTY - KWANIKA PROJECT ......................................................................

51

DIVIDENDS AND DISTRIBUTIONS .........................................................................................

66

CAPITAL STRUCTURE ...........................................................................................................

66

Common Shares and Preferred Shares .....................................................................

66

Warrants.......................................................................................................................

67

Options.........................................................................................................................

67

RSUs ............................................................................................................................

67

DSUs ............................................................................................................................

67

MARKET FOR SECURITIES....................................................................................................

68

Trading Price and Volume ..........................................................................................

68

Prior Sales ...................................................................................................................

68

ESCROWED SECURITIES AND SECURITIES SUBJECT TO CONTRACTUAL

RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSFER.............................................................................................

69

DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS .................................................................................................

69

Name, Occupation and Security Holding...................................................................

69

Shareholdings of Directors and Executive Officers..................................................

70

Cease Trade Orders, Bankruptcies, Penalties or Sanctions ....................................

71

Conflicts of Interest.....................................................................................................

72

AUDIT COMMITTEE.................................................................................................................

72

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS .......................................................

74

INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS...................

74

ii

AUDITORS, TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR ..............................................................

75

MATERIAL CONTRACTS ........................................................................................................

75

INTEREST OF EXPERTS.........................................................................................................

75

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION..................................................................................................

76

SCHEDULE "A" AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER

iii

PRELIMINARY NOTES

Date of Information

All information in this Annual Information Form ("AIF") of NorthWest Copper Corp. ("NorthWest Copper" or the "Company") is as of August 10, 2021, unless otherwise indicated.

Cautionary Notes to U.S. Investors Concerning Resource Estimates

This AIF includes mineral reserves and mineral resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and are made in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy ("CIM") Definition Standards. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Accordingly, information included in this AIF that describes the Company's mineral reserves and mineral resources estimates may not be comparable with information made public by United States companies subject to the SEC's reporting and disclosure requirements.

Currency

Except where otherwise indicated, all references to currency in this AIF are to Canadian Dollars ("$") and all references to "US$" or "USD$" in this AIF are to U.S. dollars.

The following table reflects the low and high rates of exchange for one United States dollar, expressed in Canadian dollars, during the periods noted, the rates of exchange at the end of such periods and the average rates of exchange during such periods, based on the Bank of Canada daily exchange rates for 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Years Ended February 28,

2021

2020(1)

2019

Low for the period

$1.2530

$1.2970

$1.2552

High for the period

$1.4496

$1.3527

$1.3642

Rate at the end of the period

$1.2685

$1.3429

$1.3169

Average

$1.3343

$1.3256

$1.3081

(1) Year ended February 29, 2020.

On August 10, 2021, the Bank of Canada daily exchange rate was US$1.00 - $1.2540.

Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this AIF contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation.

1

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future price of copper, zinc gold and silver, the potential quality and/or grade of minerals, the interpretation of metallurgical results, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the realization of such mineral estimates, the potential extension and expansion of mineral resources, the filing of technical reports, the combination of the Stardust and Kwanika Project deposits, the potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, the potential to add tonnage, the proposed timing of exploration and drilling programs, the growth potential of the Company's mineral properties, the 2021 exploration program, the timing and amount of estimated future production and output, life of mine, costs of production, capital expenditures, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, planned exploration activities, success of exploration activities, success of permitting activities, permitting time lines, currency fluctuations, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, reclamation expenses, the potential or anticipated outcome of title disputes or claims and timing, possible outcome of pending litigation and the focus of the Company in the coming months. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any other future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the limited business history of the Company; actual results of current exploration activities; the limited exploration prospects of the Company; actual results of current reclamation activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of copper, zinc, gold and silver; possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; need for cooperation with local indigenous communities; fluctuations in metal prices; unanticipated title disputes; claims or litigation; unknown environmental risks for past activities on the Stardust Project or Kwanika Project; limitation on insurance coverage; impact of COVID-19; as well as those risk factors discussed in this AIF under "Risk Factors" or referred to in NorthWest Copper's continuous disclosure documents filed from time to time with the securities regulatory authorities of the provinces and territories of Canada and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the risk factors that could affect the Company.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Unless required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Scientific and Technical Information

Unless otherwise indicated, scientific and technical information in this AIF relating to the Stardust Project and Kwanika Project has been reviewed and approved by Ian Neill, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company, a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Northwest Copper Corp. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 14:21:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORTHWEST COPPER CORP.
10:22aNORTHWEST COPPER : Report
PU
07/26NORTHWEST COPPER : Initiates Drill Program at East Niv the Company Now Has Activ..
AQ
07/23NORTHWEST COPPER : Starts First Drill Program at East Niv Property in British Co..
MT
07/23NorthWest Initiates Drill Program at East Niv
GL
07/23NorthWest Copper Corp. Announces Initiates Drill Program at East Niv
CI
07/15NORTHWEST COPPER BRIEF : Edging Down After Saying Doubled Size of East Niv Prope..
MT
07/15Northwest Copper Doubles Size of East Niv Property and Provides an Update on ..
GL
07/15Northwest Copper Doubles Size of East Niv Property and Provides an Update on ..
CI
07/05NORTHWEST COPPER : Files Updated Stardust Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Re..
AQ
07/02Northwest Copper Files Updated Stardust Mineral Resource Estimate Technical R..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -10,0 M -7,98 M -7,98 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 83,9 M 67,1 M 67,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart NORTHWEST COPPER CORP.
Duration : Period :
Northwest Copper Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,67 CAD
Average target price 1,30 CAD
Spread / Average Target 94,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter David Bell President & Chief Executive Officer
Lauren McDougall Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mark G. O'Dea Executive Chairman
Lewis Victor Lawrick Independent Director
David W. Moore Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWEST COPPER CORP.-14.10%68
BHP GROUP23.78%182 066
RIO TINTO PLC11.54%140 807
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC41.56%58 907
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.61%37 302
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)83.70%24 412