Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. The Company operates in the healthcare real estate industry segment. Its businesses include funds management, asset management, and development. It focuses on the cure segment of healthcare real estate, such as hospitals, medical office buildings, and clinics. Its asset class segmentation includes hospitals and healthcare facilities; medical office buildings, and life sciences, research, and education. It provides a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of approximately 231 income-producing properties and 18.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Its portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies.

Sector Specialized REITs