NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Board announced an immediate reduction of the REIT's monthly distribution to unitholders from $0.06667 per unit to $0.03 per unit, or from $0.80 per unit to $0.36 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on October 16, 2023, to unitholders of record as at September 29, 2023.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Distribution, Payable on October 16, 2023
September 22, 2023 at 07:07 pm EDT
