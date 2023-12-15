Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announced that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.03 per unit for the month of December 2023, representing $0.36 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on January 15, 2024, to unitholders of record as at December 29, 2023.
Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces December 2023 Distribution, Payable on January 15, 2024
December 15, 2023 at 05:09 pm EST
