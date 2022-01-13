Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northwest Natural Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWN   US66765N1054

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY

(NWN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend

01/13/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) has declared a quarterly dividend of 48.25 cents per share on the Company's common stock.

The dividend will be paid on Feb. 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on Jan. 31, 2022. The Company's indicated annual dividend rate is $1.93 per share.

About NW Natural Holdings

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has been doing business for more than 160 years. It owns Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables), and other business interests.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 780,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

NW Natural Water provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Texas. With all pending acquisitions closed, NW Natural Water will serve approximately 140,000 people through over 58,000 connections. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY
05:41pNorthwest Natural Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.4825 a Share, Payable Feb. 15 to S..
MT
05:36pNW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend
BU
01/07NORTHWEST NATURAL : NW Natural Donates $23,000 to Oregon Parks Forever on Behalf of New Sm..
PU
2021NORTHWEST NATURAL : Material Event - Form 8-K
PU
2021NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2021NW Natural Water Announces Strategic Investment in Avion Water
BU
2021NW Natural Holdings Elects New Board Member
BU
2021Northwest Natural Holding Company Appoints Sandra McDonough to the Board of Directors, ..
CI
2021NORTHWEST NATURAL : NW Natural Holdings Elects New Board Member - Form 8-K
PU
2021NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 830 M - -
Net income 2021 79,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 367 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 4,02%
Capitalization 1 470 M 1 470 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float -
Chart NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Northwest Natural Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 47,82 $
Average target price 54,88 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Hugo Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank H. Burkhartsmeyer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Malia H. Wasson Chairman
Kimberly A. Heiting Chief Marketing Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Shawn M. Filippi Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY-1.09%1 470
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED0.16%28 733
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.91%20 153
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-2.16%12 798
UGI CORPORATION-0.11%9 595
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.6.97%8 884