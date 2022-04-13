Log in
    NWN   US66765N1054

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY

(NWN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04/13 04:00:02 pm EDT
49.77 USD   -1.19%
05:22pNorthwest Natural Holding Maintains Dividend at $0.4825 a Share; Payable May 13 to Shareholders as of April 29
MT
05:19pNW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend
BU
04/04Maxim Adjusts Northwest Natural Holding's Price Target to $62 from $74, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend

04/13/2022 | 05:19pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) has declared a quarterly dividend of 48.25 cents per share on the Company's common stock.

The dividend will be paid on May 13, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 29, 2022. The Company's indicated annual dividend rate is $1.93 per share.

About NW Natural Holdings
Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings) is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has been doing business for more than 160 years. It owns Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables), and other business interests.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 785,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural owns and operates 21 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

NW Natural Water currently provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Texas. With all pending acquisitions closed, NW Natural Water will serve over 145,000 people through approximately 60,000 connections. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 875 M - -
Net income 2022 81,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 3,84%
Capitalization 1 695 M 1 695 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 237
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
David Hugo Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank H. Burkhartsmeyer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Malia H. Wasson Chairman
Kimberly A. Heiting Chief Marketing Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Shawn M. Filippi Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY3.26%1 695
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-24.88%21 715
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.14%15 811
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-25.31%9 715
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.73.82%8 680
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.-2.40%7 908