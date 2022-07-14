Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northwest Natural Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWN   US66765N1054

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY

(NWN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
53.23 USD   +1.24%
05:32pNorthwest Natural Holding Maintains Dividend at $0.4825 a Share; Payable Aug. 15 to Shareholders as of July 29
MT
05:26pNW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend
BU
06/24NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY(NYSE : NWN) added to Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend

07/14/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) has declared a quarterly dividend of 48.25 cents per share on the Company's common stock.

The dividend will be paid on Aug. 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 29, 2022. The Company's indicated annual dividend rate is $1.93 per share.

About NW Natural Holdings

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has been doing business for more than 160 years. It owns Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables), and other business interests.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 785,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural owns and operates 21 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

NW Natural Water currently provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Texas. When all pending acquisitions close, NW Natural Water will serve nearly 150,000 people through approximately 61,000 connections across five states. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY
06/01NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/26Northwest Natural Unit to Acquire Northwest Water Services, Aquarius Utilities in Washi..
MT
05/26NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
05/26NW Natural Water Continues Growth in Washington with Two More Acquisitions
BU
05/24BofA Securities Upgrades Northwest Natural to Neutral From Underperform; Price Target i..
MT
05/20NW Natural Named as Environmental Champion for 2022
BU
05/05Wells Fargo Adjusts Northwest Natural Holding's Price Target to $52 from $54, Keeps Equ..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 895 M - -
Net income 2022 83,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 3,68%
Capitalization 1 801 M 1 801 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 237
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY
Northwest Natural Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 52,58 $
Average target price 54,71 $
Spread / Average Target 4,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Hugo Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank H. Burkhartsmeyer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Malia H. Wasson Chairman
Kimberly A. Heiting Chief Marketing Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Shawn M. Filippi Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY6.91%1 801
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-31.05%19 896
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.01%18 347
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-15.10%11 025
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.70.05%8 520
UGI CORPORATION-13.42%8 341