    NWN   US66765N1054

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY

(NWN)
01/12/2023
49.70 USD   +0.89%
NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend

01/12/2023 | 05:59pm EST
The Board of Directors of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) has declared a quarterly dividend of 48.5 cents per share on the Company's common stock.

The dividend will be paid on Feb. 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on Jan. 31, 2023. The Company's indicated annual dividend rate is $1.94 per share.

About NW Natural Holdings

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings) is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has been doing business for more than 160 years. It owns Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables), and other business interests.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 790,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural owns and operates 21 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

NW Natural Water currently provides water distribution and wastewater services to 150,000 people through approximately 60,000 connections for communities throughout the Pacific Northwest, Texas and Arizona. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 908 M - -
Net income 2022 84,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 1 729 M 1 729 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 237
Free-Float 99,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 49,26 $
Average target price 54,14 $
Spread / Average Target 9,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Hugo Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank H. Burkhartsmeyer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Malia H. Wasson Chairman
Kimberly A. Heiting Chief Marketing Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Shawn M. Filippi Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY3.51%1 729
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD2.97%18 249
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED10.40%17 475
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED15.53%10 027
UGI CORPORATION10.63%8 600
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.14.53%8 299