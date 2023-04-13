Advanced search
    NWN   US66765N1054

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY

(NWN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-13 pm EDT
47.59 USD   -0.75%
05:04pNW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend
BU
04/05Northwest Natural : NW Natural Reminds Residents and Contractors to Stay Safe and Call 811 Before Digging
PU
03/14NW Natural Holdings Recognized as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for Second Year in a Row
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend

NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend

04/13/2023 | 05:04pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) has declared a quarterly dividend of 48.5 cents per share on the Company's common stock.

The dividend will be paid on May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 28, 2023. The Company's indicated annual dividend rate is $1.94 per share.

About NW Natural Holdings

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has been doing business for more than 160 years. It owns Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables), and other business interests.

We have a longstanding commitment to safety, environmental stewardship, and taking care of our employees and communities. NW Natural Holdings was recognized by Ethisphere® in 2022 and 2023 as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies®. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. Learn more in our latest ESG Report.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through nearly 795,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation.

NW Natural Water currently provides water distribution and wastewater services to an estimated 155,000 people through approximately 62,500 connections for communities throughout the Pacific Northwest, Texas and Arizona. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

NW Natural Renewables is an unregulated business committed to leading in the energy transition by providing cost-effective solutions to support decarbonization in the utility, commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. Learn more at nwnaturalrenewables.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

“World’s Most Ethical Companies” and “Ethisphere” names and marks are registered trademarks of Ethisphere LLC


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 003 M - -
Net income 2023 94,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,0x
Yield 2023 4,07%
Capitalization 1 704 M 1 704 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 258
Free-Float 97,9%
Technical analysis trends NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 47,95 $
Average target price 53,86 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Hugo Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank H. Burkhartsmeyer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Malia H. Wasson Chairman
James R. Downing Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kimberly A. Heiting Chief Marketing Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY0.76%1 704
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-7.55%16 307
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.20%14 777
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.30.12%9 202
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-8.53%7 900
UGI CORPORATION-4.67%7 341
