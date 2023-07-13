The Board of Directors of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) has declared a quarterly dividend of 48.5 cents per share on the Company's common stock.

The dividend will be paid on August 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2023. The Company's indicated annual dividend rate is $1.94 per share.

About NW Natural Holdings

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has been doing business for over 160 years. It owns Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables), and other business interests.

We have a longstanding commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and the energy transition, and taking care of our employees and communities. NW Natural Holdings was recognized by Ethisphere® in 2022 and 2023 as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies®. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. Learn more in our latest ESG Report.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through nearly 795,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural owns and operates 21.6 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

NW Natural Water currently provides water distribution and wastewater services to an estimated 156,000 people through approximately 63,000 connections for communities throughout the Pacific Northwest, Texas and Arizona. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

NW Natural Renewables is an unregulated business committed to leading in the energy transition by providing cost-effective solutions to support decarbonization in the utility, commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. Learn more at nwnaturalrenewables.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

“World’s Most Ethical Companies” and “Ethisphere” names and marks are registered trademarks of Ethisphere LLC

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713969309/en/