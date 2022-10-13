Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northwest Natural Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWN   US66765N1054

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY

(NWN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
45.61 USD   +3.78%
04:43pNW Natural Holdings Increases Dividend for 67th Consecutive Year
BU
10/06Northwest Natural Holding Co : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/06Northwest Natural Holding Unit Concludes Acquisition of Water, Wastewater Utilities of Far West Water & Sewer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NW Natural Holdings Increases Dividend for 67th Consecutive Year

10/13/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) has increased the quarterly dividend to 48.5 cents per share on the Company's common stock.

The dividend will be paid on Nov. 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on Oct. 31, 2022. The Company's indicated annual dividend rate is $1.94 per share.

About NW Natural Holdings

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has been doing business for more than 160 years. It owns Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables), and other business interests.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 790,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural owns and operates 21 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

NW Natural Water currently provides water distribution and wastewater services to 150,000 people through approximately 60,000 connections for communities throughout the Pacific Northwest, Texas and Arizona. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 912 M - -
Net income 2022 83,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 4,41%
Capitalization 1 530 M 1 530 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 237
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Northwest Natural Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 43,95 $
Average target price 55,86 $
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Hugo Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank H. Burkhartsmeyer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Malia H. Wasson Chairman
Kimberly A. Heiting Chief Marketing Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Shawn M. Filippi Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY-8.65%1 530
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-44.15%16 116
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.24%14 081
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.80.82%9 060
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.0.93%8 201
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-47.33%6 839