NW Natural : Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), reported financial results and highlights including: Reported a net loss of $0.02 per share for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $0.17 per share from continuing operations for the same period in 2020

Earned net income of $1.92 per share for the first six months of 2021, compared to earnings from continuing operations of $1.41 per share for the same period in 2020

Added nearly 12,000 natural gas meters in the last 12 months with a growth rate of 1.6%

Filed a multi-party settlement in the Washington general rate case

Continued working to contract for renewable natural gas, including issuing a request for proposal in July 2021

Reaffirmed 2021 earnings guidance in the range of $2.40 to $2.60 per share "The Company continues to perform well, and we're executing on our growth opportunities," said David H. Anderson, president and CEO of NW Natural Holdings. "Our mission is to continue providing essential energy and water services to customers safely and reliably, striving to put renewables on our natural gas pipeline, and investing in water and wastewater utilities." For the second quarter of 2021, net income increased $4.4 million to a $0.7 million net loss (or $0.02 per share), compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $5.1 million (or $0.17 per share) for the same period in 2020. Results reflected new rates in Oregon for our natural gas utility, customer growth, and lower financial impacts from COVID-19, partially offset by higher operations and maintenance expenses and higher depreciation and general tax expenses as we continued to invest in our gas utility system. Year-to-date net income increased $15.7 million to $58.8 million (or $1.92 per share), compared to $43.1 million (or $1.41 per share) for the same period in 2020. Results reflected new rates in Oregon for our natural gas utility, customer growth, and lower financial impacts from COVID-19, partially offset by higher depreciation and general tax expenses and higher operations and maintenance expenses. In addition, net income from our other activities increased primarily due to higher asset management revenues. KEY EVENTS AND INITIATIVES The after-tax drivers below are based on a statutory tax rate of 26.5%. Settlement Filed in NW Natural's Washington General Rate Case On December 18, 2020, NW Natural filed a request for a general rate increase with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC). Approximately 10% of NW Natural’s revenues are derived from its Washington customers. The original filing included a requested increase in annual revenue requirements over two years to recover operating costs and infrastructure and technology investments. This included a $6.3 million increase in the first year beginning November 1, 2021 (Year One) and a $3.2 million increase in the second year beginning November 1, 2022 (Year Two). On July 27, 2021, NW Natural and other parties filed a settlement with the WUTC. Under the multi-party settlement, NW Natural's revenue requirement would increase $5.0 million in Year One and up to an additional $3.0 million increase in Year Two. The settlement included a cost of capital of 6.814% for both years and rate base of $247.3 million as of November 1, 2022 or an increase of $31.2 million for Year 1 and $21.4 million for Year 2. The settlement is subject to review and approval by the WUTC with new rates requested to take effect Nov. 1, 2021. Coronavirus (COVID-19) NW Natural Holdings continues to operate with a focus on the safety of our employees and customers. We benefit from a resilient business model with nearly 90% of our natural gas utility margin coming from the residential and commercial sectors and a majority of our utility margin decoupled and weather normalized. Customer growth from residential construction and conversions remained strong. The number of commercial customers has been stable for several consecutive quarters. The customer growth rate was 1.6% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2021. We estimate the financial effects of COVID-19 in the income statement to be $1.7 million (after-tax) for the first half of 2021, compared to approximately $4 million (after-tax) for the same period in 2020. The change in financial effects year-over-year includes $1.8 million (after-tax) from 2020 that was subsequently deferred to a regulatory asset in the third quarter of 2020. The 2021 financial effects include $0.7 million (after-tax) of revenue we expect to recognize in a future period related to forgone late fees. The remaining $1.0 million (after-tax) will not be recovered through rates as it primarily relates to lower natural gas distribution margin from customers that stopped natural gas service and lower usage from customers that are not covered under decoupled rate schedules. February 2021 Winter Weather Event In February 2021, NW Natural experienced a severe winter storm in its service territory. This event coincided with the weather event that affected much of the mid-continent of the United States and resulted in elevated gas prices across the country. To meet expected demand, we purchased additional natural gas supplies at higher than anticipated prices. However, our third-party marketer provided incremental asset management revenues, which more than offset the cost of the incremental gas purchases. The effect of these transactions was a $6.5 million benefit for customers and a net benefit to shareholders of $2.8 million (after-tax) from the combined effect of asset management revenues reflected in NW Natural's other segment offset by lower utility margin from a loss on the Oregon gas cost incentive sharing mechanism. Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) NW Natural continues to pursue RNG for the natural gas pipeline under the landmark Oregon Senate Bill 98, which supports renewable energy procurement and investment by natural gas utilities. NW Natural has options to invest up to a total estimated $38 million in four separate RNG development projects that will access biogas derived from water treatment at Tyson Foods’ processing plants. Construction on our first RNG facility with BioCarbN and Tyson Foods' is expected to begin in September 2021 with completion and commissioning planned for early 2022. In July 2021, we signed a multi-year RNG purchase agreement with Element Markets. With the addition of this most recent contract, NW Natural has signed agreements with options to purchase or develop RNG totaling about 2% of NW Natural’s annual sales volume in Oregon, enough to heat about 36,000 homes. Additionally, in July 2021, NW Natural initiated a request for proposal (RFP) for additional RNG purchase or investment opportunities. 2020 Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report Issued On August 2, 2021, we issued our second ESG report, which outlines some of the important work NW Natural Holdings is focused on. The report highlights our longstanding commitments and progress related to safety, environmental stewardship, and taking care of our employees and communities. It also features goals that we're pursuing related to a renewable future and carbon neutral vision for our gas utility, diversifying into and growing our water and wastewater utility business, and actively working to continue advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in our workplace and our wider community. Additional information is available on our investor relations website. SECOND QUARTER RESULTS The following financial comparisons are for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020 with individual year-over-year drivers below presented on an after-tax basis using a statutory tax rate of 26.5% unless otherwise noted. NW Natural Holdings' second quarter results are summarized by business segment in the table below: Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change In thousands, except per share data Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income (loss) from continuing operations: Natural Gas Distribution segment (1,381 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (6,347 ) $ (0.21 ) $ 4,966 $ 0.16 Other 657 0.03 1,215 0.04 (558 ) (0.01 ) Consolidated $ (724 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (5,132 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 4,408 $ 0.15 Diluted Shares 30,664 30,537 127 Natural Gas Distribution Segment Natural Gas Distribution segment net income increased $5.0 million (or $0.16 per share) primarily reflecting new rates in Oregon as a result of a general rate case, which was effective beginning Nov. 1, 2020 and lower COVID financial impacts. Margin increased $8.5 million reflecting new rates in Oregon and customer growth, which collectively contributed $7.0 million. In addition, lower COVID financial impacts contributed $0.4 million. Operations and maintenance expense increased $2.6 million as a result of higher expenses mainly from higher employee benefit costs, professional service fees, and higher lease expense associated with our new headquarters and operations center, partially offset by lower expenses related to COVID. Depreciation expense and general taxes increased $2.3 million related to higher property, plant, and equipment as we continue to invest in our system. Interest expense decreased $0.8 million mainly due to repaying the financings undertaken in March 2020 as a precautionary measure to support liquidity as the pandemic unfolded. Other Other net income decreased $0.6 million (or $0.01 per share) reflecting higher project costs at the holding company. YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS The following financial comparisons are for the first six months of 2021 and 2020 with individual year-over-year drivers below presented on an after-tax basis using a statutory tax rate of 26.5% unless otherwise noted. NW Natural Holdings' year-to-date results are summarized by business segment in the table below: Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change In thousands, except per share data Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income from continuing operations: Natural Gas Distribution segment $ 52,544 $ 1.71 $ 41,596 $ 1.36 $ 10,948 $ 0.35 Other 6,249 0.21 1,548 0.05 4,701 0.16 Consolidated $ 58,793 $ 1.92 $ 43,144 $ 1.41 $ 15,649 $ 0.51 Diluted Shares 30,671 30,559 112 Natural Gas Distribution Segment Natural Gas Distribution segment net income increased $10.9 million (or $0.35 per share) primarily reflecting new rates in Oregon as a result of a general rate case, which was effective beginning Nov. 1, 2020 and lower COVID financial impacts. Margin increased $22.1 million reflecting new rates in Oregon and customer growth, which collectively contributed $22.6 million. This was partially offset by a $2.1 million increase in loss from the gas cost incentive sharing mechanism as a result of purchasing higher priced gas during a February cold weather event than what was forecasted for the year. Operations and maintenance expense increased $4.7 million as a result of higher expenses mainly from increased employee compensation and benefit costs, higher lease expense associated with our new headquarters and operations center, and professional service fees, partially offset by lower costs associated with COVID. Depreciation expense and general taxes increased $5.5 million related to higher property, plant, and equipment. Other Other net income increased $4.7 million (or $0.16 per share) reflecting $5.3 million of higher net income from NW Natural's other activities offset by a loss of $0.6 million from NW Natural Holdings' other activities. For NW Natural, the benefit in other activities was primarily driven by higher asset management revenues from the aforementioned February 2021 weather event. NW Natural Holdings' other activities reported higher project costs at the holding company. BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS During the first six months of 2021, the Company generated $194.3 million in operating cash flows or an increase of $32.2 million compared to the same period in 2020 due to higher net income and lower net working capital requirements. The Company used $127.9 million in investing activities during the first six months of 2021 primarily for natural gas utility capital expenditures, compared to $160.4 million used in investing activities during the same period in 2020 for utility capital expenditures and the acquisition of several water and wastewater utilities. Net cash used in financing activities was $73.5 million for the first six months of 2021 or a change of $201.8 million compared to the same period in 2020 primarily due to several financings undertaken in March 2020 that strengthened our liquidity position as a precaution as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded. As of June 30, 2021, NW Natural Holdings held cash of $20.1 million. 2021 GUIDANCE NW Natural Holdings reaffirmed 2021 earnings guidance in the range of $2.40 to $2.60 per share. This guidance assumes continued customer growth, average weather conditions, and no significant changes in prevailing regulatory policies, mechanisms, or outcomes, or significant local, state or federal laws, legislation or regulations. DIVIDEND DECLARED In 2021, the Board of Directors of NW Natural Holdings declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 cents per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on August 13, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 30, 2021, reflecting an annual indicated dividend rate of $1.92 per share. Future dividends are subject to Board of Director discretion and approval. CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST As previously announced, NW Natural Holdings will host a conference call and webcast today to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results. Date and Time: Thursday, August 5, 2021 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) Phone Numbers: United States: 1-866-267-6789 Canada: 1-855-669-9657 International: 1-412-902-4110 The call will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and general public and can be accessed at ir.nwnaturalholdings.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on our website and by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9658 (Canada), and 1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay access code is 10154449. ABOUT NW NATURAL HOLDINGS Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has been doing business for over 160 years in the Pacific Northwest. It owns NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests. NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 780,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon. NW Natural Water provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Texas. NW Natural Water currently serves approximately 64,000 people through about 27,000 connections. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com. Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com. Forward-Looking Statements This report, and other presentations made by NW Holdings from time to time, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "assumes," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the following: plans, objectives, assumptions, estimates, expectations, timing, goals, strategies, commitments, future events, investments, capital expenditures, targeted capital structure, risks, risk profile, stability, acquisitions and timing, completion and integration thereof, the likelihood and success associated with any transaction, utility system and infrastructure investments, system modernization, reliability and resiliency, global, national and local economies, customer and business growth, customer satisfaction ratings, weather, performance and service during weather events, customer rates or rate recovery and the timing and magnitude of potential rate changes, environmental remediation cost recoveries, environmental initiatives, decarbonization and the role of natural gas and the gas delivery system, including use of renewable sources, renewable natural gas purchases, projects or investments and timing, magnitude and completion thereof, renewable hydrogen projects or investments and timing, magnitude and completion thereof, procurement of renewable natural gas or hydrogen for customers, strategic goals and visions, the water and wastewater acquisition and investment strategy and financial effects of water and wastewater acquisitions, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, operating plans of third parties, financial results, including estimated income, availability and sources of liquidity, expenses, positions, revenues, returns, cost of capital, timing, and earnings and earnings guidance, dividends, commodity costs and sourcing asset management activities, performance, timing, outcome, or effects of regulatory proceedings or mechanisms or approvals, including WUTC approval of the Washington general rate case multi-party settlement, regulatory prudence reviews, anticipated regulatory actions or filings, accounting treatment of future events, effects of legislation or changes in laws or regulations, effects, extent, severity and duration of COVID-19 and resulting economic disruption, the impact of mitigating factors and other efforts to mitigate risks posed by its spread, ability of our workforce, customers or suppliers to operate or conduct business, COVID-19 financial impact, expenses, cost savings measures and cost recovery including through regulatory deferrals and the timing and magnitude thereof, impact on capital projects, governmental actions and timing thereof, including actions to reopen the economy, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You are therefore cautioned against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future operational, economic or financial performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are discussed by reference to the factors described in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors", and Part II, Item 7 and Item 7A "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure about Market Risk" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in Part I, Items 2 and 3 "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk", and Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors", in the quarterly reports filed thereafter. All forward-looking statements made in this report and all subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral and whether made by or on behalf of NW Holdings or NW Natural, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and NW Holdings and NW Natural undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all such factors, nor can it assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDINGS Consolidated Income Statement and Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Second Quarter 2021 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended In thousands, except per share amounts,

customer, and degree day data June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Operating revenues $ 148,917 $ 134,971 10 % $ 464,863 $ 420,122 11 % $ 818,420 $ 757,703 8 % Operating expenses: Cost of gas 41,193 41,210 — 153,403 149,748 2 266,410 264,095 1 Operations and maintenance 50,047 43,983 14 102,238 92,904 10 189,463 180,127 5 Environmental remediation 1,509 1,622 (7 ) 5,286 5,627 (6 ) 9,350 11,673 (20 ) General taxes 8,914 8,373 6 20,283 18,268 11 37,093 33,750 10 Revenue taxes 5,671 4,454 27 18,335 16,197 13 32,429 30,100 8 Depreciation and amortization 28,144 25,836 9 56,241 50,511 11 109,413 98,048 12 Other operating expenses 815 551 48 1,747 1,479 18 3,969 3,191 24 Total operating expenses 136,293 126,029 8 357,533 334,734 7 648,127 620,984 4 Income from operations 12,624 8,942 41 107,330 85,388 26 170,293 136,719 25 Other income (expense), net (2,597 ) (3,040 ) (15 ) (6,139 ) (6,615 ) (7 ) (13,468 ) (12,936 ) 4 Interest expense, net 11,028 12,706 (13 ) 22,154 23,174 (4 ) 42,032 45,000 (7 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (1,001 ) (6,804 ) (85 ) 79,037 55,599 42 114,793 78,783 46 Income tax expense (benefit) (277 ) (1,672 ) (83 ) 20,244 12,455 63 28,871 15,797 83 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (724 ) (5,132 ) (86 ) 58,793 43,144 36 85,922 62,986 36 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — 280 (100 ) — (498 ) (100 ) 7,006 (2,901 ) (342 ) Net income (loss) $ (724 ) $ (4,852 ) (85 ) $ 58,793 $ 42,646 38 $ 92,928 $ 60,085 55 Common shares outstanding: Average diluted for period 30,664 30,537 30,671 30,559 30,636 30,517 End of period 30,672 30,546 30,672 30,546 30,672 30,546 Per share of common stock information: Diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.02 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 1.92 $ 1.41 $ 2.80 $ 2.06 Diluted earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — 0.01 — (0.01 ) 0.23 (0.10 ) Diluted earnings (loss) (0.02 ) (0.16 ) 1.92 1.40 3.03 1.96 Dividends paid per share 0.4800 0.4775 0.9600 0.9550 1.9175 1.9075 Book value, end of period 30.09 28.94 30.09 28.94 30.09 28.94 Market closing price, end of period 52.52 55.79 52.52 55.79 52.52 55.79 Capital structure, end of period: Common stock equity 43.2 % 42.7 % 43.2 % 42.7 % 43.2 % 42.7 % Long-term debt 42.8 % 44.3 % 42.8 % 44.3 % 42.8 % 44.3 % Short-term debt (including current maturities of long-term debt) 14.0 % 13.0 % 14.0 % 13.0 % 14.0 % 13.0 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Natural Gas Distribution segment operating statistics: Meters - end of period 780,279 768,304 1.6 % 780,279 768,304 1.6 % 780,279 768,304 1.6 % Volumes in therms: Residential and commercial sales 102,469 99,815 400,291 386,687 690,875 700,474 Industrial sales and transportation 111,245 107,398 244,543 241,443 468,726 481,025 Total volumes sold and delivered 213,714 207,213 644,834 628,130 1,159,601 1,181,499 Operating revenues: Residential and commercial sales $ 120,360 $ 109,399 $ 398,944 $ 364,803 $ 695,487 $ 649,391 Industrial sales and transportation 14,093 12,667 31,472 29,861 60,289 58,183 Other distribution revenues 396 5 986 968 1,944 1,755 Other regulated services 4,765 4,921 9,550 9,847 18,825 19,653 Total operating revenues 139,614 126,992 440,952 405,479 776,545 728,982 Less: Cost of gas 41,249 41,265 153,515 149,860 266,635 264,319 Less: Environmental remediation expense 1,509 1,622 5,286 5,627 9,350 11,673 Less: Revenue taxes 5,650 4,454 18,305 16,197 32,399 30,100 Margin, net $ 91,206 $ 79,651 $ 263,846 $ 233,795 $ 468,161 $ 422,890 Degree days: Average (25-year average) 305 308 1,631 1,650 2,687 2,723 Actual 182 189 (4 )% 1,443 1,404 3 % 2,423 2,503 (3 )% Percent colder (warmer) than average weather (40 ) % (39 ) % (12 ) % (15 ) % (10 ) % (8 ) % NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDINGS Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, In thousands 2021 2020 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,084 $ 137,057 Accounts receivable 60,713 35,196 Accrued unbilled revenue 13,592 15,393 Allowance for uncollectible accounts (3,283 ) (1,592 ) Regulatory assets 60,672 30,021 Derivative instruments 46,168 5,996 Inventories 39,024 44,009 Gas reserves 8,444 13,646 Income taxes receivable 6,000 — Other current assets 22,427 20,318 Discontinued operations current assets — 16,392 Total current assets 273,841 316,436 Non-current assets: Property, plant, and equipment 3,849,792 3,608,902 Less: Accumulated depreciation 1,093,863 1,062,299 Total property, plant, and equipment, net 2,755,929 2,546,603 Gas reserves 29,852 41,459 Regulatory assets 330,710 324,358 Derivative instruments 7,912 3,958 Other investments 47,725 62,130 Operating lease right of use asset, net 76,294 78,566 Assets under sales-type leases 141,408 146,208 Goodwill 69,313 70,183 Other non-current assets 50,516 51,446 Total non-current assets 3,509,659 3,324,911 Total assets $ 3,783,500 $ 3,641,347 Liabilities and equity: Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 240,000 $ 233,000 Current maturities of long-term debt 60,274 35,209 Accounts payable 97,854 79,903 Taxes accrued 15,143 18,535 Interest accrued 7,425 7,234 Regulatory liabilities 103,210 41,126 Derivative instruments 3,393 3,067 Operating lease liabilities 1,228 931 Other current liabilities 43,946 54,323 Discontinued operations current liabilities — 13,574 Total current liabilities 572,473 486,902 Long-term debt 915,501 918,887 Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 325,600 297,995 Regulatory liabilities 645,046 632,400 Pension and other postretirement benefit liabilities 203,854 218,493 Derivative instruments 453 1,658 Operating lease liabilities 80,088 80,159 Other non-current liabilities 117,659 120,852 Total deferred credits and other non-current liabilities 1,372,700 1,351,557 Equity: Common stock 569,785 562,766 Retained earnings 365,501 331,648 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,460 ) (10,413 ) Total equity 922,826 884,001 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,783,500 $ 3,641,347 NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDINGS Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, In thousands 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 58,793 $ 42,646 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 56,241 50,511 Regulatory amortization of gas reserves 7,597 8,567 Deferred income taxes 1,048 (2,004 ) Qualified defined benefit pension plan expense 7,874 8,892 Contributions to qualified defined benefit pension plans (9,590 ) (8,470 ) Deferred environmental expenditures, net (9,625 ) (9,897 ) Amortization of environmental remediation 5,286 5,627 Other 1,610 (5,931 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables, net 73,133 73,954 Inventories 3,666 (52 ) Income and other taxes 21,467 20,966 Accounts payable (17,239 ) (18,919 ) Deferred gas costs (26,962 ) 115 Asset optimization revenue sharing 36,872 (11,657 ) Decoupling mechanism (6,860 ) 4,281 Other, net (9,030 ) 3,967 Discontinued operations — (547 ) Cash provided by operating activities 194,281 162,049 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (130,108 ) (122,282 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (55 ) (37,940 ) Leasehold improvement expenditures (163 ) (7,519 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 2,234 7,905 Other 209 263 Discontinued operations — (846 ) Cash used in investing activities (127,883 ) (160,419 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from common stock issued — 68 Long-term debt issued 55,000 150,000 Long-term debt retired (35,000 ) (75,000 ) Proceeds from term loan due within one year 100,000 150,000 Repayments of commercial paper, maturities greater than 90 days (195,025 ) — Change in other short-term debt, net 30,500 (66,100 ) Cash dividend payments on common stock (27,842 ) (27,679 ) Other (1,175 ) (3,007 ) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (73,542 ) 128,282 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,144 ) 129,912 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 35,454 12,636 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 28,310 $ 142,548 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid, net of capitalization $ 21,971 $ 23,156 Income taxes paid, net of refunds 7,405 544 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,084 $ 137,057 Restricted cash included in other current assets 8,226 5,491 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 28,310 $ 142,548 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005252/en/

