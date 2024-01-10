Official NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY press release

NW Natural Renewables Holdings, LLC (NW Natural Renewables), a wholly owned subsidiary of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), has promoted Anna Chittum to president of NW Natural Renewables.

Chittum replaces Mike Kotyk at NW Natural Renewables, which focuses on providing renewable natural gas (RNG) to a variety of sectors.

“We know how important renewable natural gas is to addressing climate change and supporting companies’ decarbonization goals,” said Justin Palfreyman, president of NW Natural Holdings. “Anna has a vast knowledge of the renewable energy landscape and has successfully executed RNG and decarbonization strategies. We are very excited for her to lead this team and pursue opportunities for NW Natural Renewables.”

Chittum has been leading the development of RNG and renewable hydrogen for NW Natural. Previously, she consulted on business models and regulatory structures for district energy, microgrids, and combined heat and power (CHP) systems and worked to promote energy efficiency policies for the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy. Chittum was a Fulbright Fellow in Denmark, where she researched local district heat planning and the use of CHP to balance variable wind generation. She holds degrees from Gonzaga University and Columbia University.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new role to apply what I have learned and leverage the industry expertise of NW Natural Holdings to continue to develop successful projects that immediately reduce emissions,” said Chittum, who will report directly to Palfreyman.

More about NW Natural Renewables

NW Natural Renewables is a subsidiary of NW Natural Holdings committed to leading in the energy transition and providing renewable natural gas to the utility, commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. NW Natural Renewables is focused on providing cost-effective solutions to decarbonize a variety of sectors, utilizing existing waste streams and renewable energy resources. These efforts are separate and in addition to NW Natural’s gas utility efforts related to RNG and hydrogen.

About NW Natural Holdings

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings) is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has been doing business for over 160 years in the Pacific Northwest. It owns NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables), and other business interests. We have a longstanding commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and the energy transition, and taking care of our employees and communities. Learn more in our latest ESG Report.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 795,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

NW Natural Water provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Texas. NW Natural Water serves over 164,000 people through approximately 66,000 meters and provides operation and maintenance services to an additional 16,000 connections. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com. Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

