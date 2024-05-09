In addition, a large majority of voters from counties including Multnomah, Clackamas, Lane, Marion, Washington and Clark are opposed to natural gas bans

The latest polling conducted for NW Natural by DHM Research, an independent, leading public opinion research firm, shows that 72% of voters oppose banning natural gas for new homes and buildings. The number of voters who share that opinion has increased by 9 percentage points since the first poll was conducted in 2019.

The poll also shows voters are increasingly concerned about power outages, with 81% of respondents saying we need both electricity and natural gas to reliably meet our energy needs.

NW Natural recently released a report that details how important having two systems was during the massive winter storm that impacted the region in January. During the highest energy use hour on Jan. 13, 2024, NW Natural delivered 55% more energy than local electric providers, Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, combined.

Over the past five years, public opinion polls in NW Natural’s service territory have shown that voters overwhelmingly reject natural gas bans. It’s a consumer sentiment that has steadily grown as voters’ attention is more focused on what they believe are pressing concerns, such as homelessness.

DHM Research conducted polling from February 7 – March 10, 2024, with voters in NW Natural’s service territory, which includes the Willamette Valley, most of coastal Oregon, Clark County, Wash., and the Columbia Gorge. The service territory results are scientifically valid and have a margin of error of +/- 2.1%.

About NW Natural

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately two million people in more than 140 communities through more than 800,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural owns and operates 21 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon. NW Natural, a part of Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has been doing business for 165 years. NW Natural Holdings owns NW Natural, NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests. We have a longstanding commitment to safety, environmental stewardship, and taking care of our employees and communities. Learn more in our latest ESG Report.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240509754729/en/