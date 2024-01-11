Northwest Natural Holding Company is a holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries as a provider of natural gas services. Its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural) distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. It operates through the Natural Gas Distribution (NGD) segment. The NGD segment provides natural gas service through approximately 795,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington. The NGD segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Its other business activities, including certain gas storage activities, water and wastewater businesses, non-regulated renewable natural gas activities. It has a diverse portfolio of short, medium, and long-term firm gas supply contracts and a range of contract types, including firm and interruptible supplies as well as supplemental supplies from gas storage facilities. Its storage facility is located near Chehalis, Washington.

Sector Natural Gas Utilities