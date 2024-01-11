The Board of Directors of Northwest Natural Holding Company has declared a quarterly dividend of 48.75 cents per share on the Company?s common stock. The dividend will be paid on February 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2024. The Company's indicated annual dividend rate is $1.95 per share.
Northwest Natural Holding Company
Equities
NWN
US66765N1054
Natural Gas Utilities
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|38.31 USD
|-2.25%
|-4.06%
|-1.62%
|Jan. 11
|Northwest Natural Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.4875 a Share, Payable Feb. 15 to Shareholders of Record on Jan. 31
|MT
|Nov. 03
|Transcript : Northwest Natural Holding Company, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2023
|CI
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-1.62%
|1 441 M $
|-1.67%
|14 079 M $
|+2.26%
|8 205 M $
|-2.41%
|7 818 M $
|-5.96%
|7 465 M $
|+4.64%
|7 413 M $
|-8.20%
|6 969 M $
|+19.21%
|5 326 M $
|-3.58%
|5 156 M $
|+0.60%
|5 144 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Northwest Natural Holding Company - Nyse
- News Northwest Natural Holding Company
- Northwest Natural Holding Company Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on February 15, 2024