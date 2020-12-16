Log in
NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY

Northwest Natural : NW Natural Donates $25,600 to Oregon Parks on behalf of Smart Energy Customers

12/16/2020 | 05:35pm EST
PORTLAND, Ore. - In recognition of customers who signed up for NW Natural's Smart Energy program in 2019, NW Natural is making a $24,000 donation to the Oregon State Parks Foundation.
Smart Energy has more than 57,000 Oregon and Southwest Washington residential and business customers enrolled in the voluntary carbon offset program, a key component of NW Natural's Low Carbon Pathway, along with energy efficiency and adding renewable natural gas to the system.
Smart Energy customers offset the carbon from their natural gas usage and help reduce carbon emissions in the region by funding projects that reduce or prevent the release of greenhouse gases, such as farms that capture methane from cow manure or organic waste.
'Thanks to our Smart Energy customers, we are celebrating our 10th year of making a contribution to OSPF supporting over 250 Oregon state parks,' said Brian Harney, Smart Energy program manager. 'We couldn't be more proud of our growing list of Smart Energy customers who choose to live a more sustainable lifestyle and help protect the environment for future generations.'
The annual donation to OSPF in recognition of Smart Energy customers is also funded in part by NW Natural's Corporate Philanthropy Fund from shareholders.
'We're so grateful to NW Natural customers and shareholders whose generosity has continued to make an incredible impact over the past decade,' said Seth Miller, executive director, OSPF. 'This year's donation will support park initiatives designed to increase environmental education, access and healthy activities.'
Such OSPF initiatives include funding school group trips and improving hiking, cycling and camping experiences, including building Oregon Coast hiker and biker shelters.
NW Natural was the first stand-alone gas utility to offer its customers a voluntary carbon offset program. Since the program began in 2007, participating customers have funded emission reductions of 943,000 metric tons - equivalent to about 200,000 cars removed from the road for a year.
With environmental stewardship as one of its core values, NW Natural works with The Climate Trust to ensure that only verified high-quality offsets are purchased and retired for the Smart Energy program. To learn more about NW Natural's Low Carbon Pathway visit LessWeCan.com. To sign up for Smart Energy, visit nwnatural.com/Smart.
About NW Natural

NW Natural provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through 750,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. It consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural is part of Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), which is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and owns NW Natural, NW Natural Water Company, and other business interests and activities.

Disclaimer

Northwest Natural Holding Company published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 22:34:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
