  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Northwest Natural Holding Company
  News
  Summary
    NWN   US66765N1054

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY

(NWN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:58:33 2023-04-05 pm EDT
48.20 USD   +2.74%
01:21pNorthwest Natural : NW Natural Reminds Residents and Contractors to Stay Safe and Call 811 Before Digging
PU
03/14NW Natural Holdings Recognized as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for Second Year in a Row
BU
02/24NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Northwest Natural : NW Natural Reminds Residents and Contractors to Stay Safe and Call 811 Before Digging

04/05/2023 | 01:21pm EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. - With spring blossoms on the horizon, many are anxious to get outside for yard, garden and home projects. NW Natural reminds homeowners, contractors and landscapers to call 811 to locate underground utilities at least two business days ahead of starting any project that involves digging. Locate requests are accepted over the phone or online at Oregon811.com and Washington811.com.

"It's incredibly important to contact 811 to have utility lines located before digging," said Jaimie Lemke, NW Natural's damage prevention supervisor. "It's free, and it's the law. It can also help prevent service interruption, thousands of dollars in damages, and the risk of injuries."

Here in the Northwest, NW Natural responds to more than 500 dig-ins or damages each year in its service territory, which are often caused by a third-party contractor or homeowner who didn't call 811 before starting a project.

NW Natural has a team of employees dedicated to educating contractors in such damage prevention efforts, and has reduced damages by about 70% since 2006 when it began comprehensive efforts to address the issue. In 2021 NW Natural became the first Oregon-based utility to earn a Gold Shovel Stand Certification for its commitment to practicing and promoting safe excavation practices.

A new national public opinion survey of homeowners conducted by Common Ground Alliance revealed 74% of American homeowners plan to complete a home improvement project involving digging this year, and approximately 49.3 million Americans will take a risk by not contacting 811 beforehand.

The most popular planned projects cited among surveyed homeowners who plan to dig include:

  • Planting a tree or shrub: 74%
  • Building a fence: 28%
  • Building a deck or patio: 24%
  • Installing a mailbox: 20%
  • Something else: 8%

More important safety reminders:

  • Report damages immediately:If while digging, you accidentally hit a gas line, report it immediately by calling NW Natural's 24-hour emergency line at 800-882-3377, or 911. No damage is too small to report, even a small dent could weaken a natural gas line.
  • Smell. Go. Let us know.If you smell natural gas, leave the area immediately, then call us at 800-882-3377 and we will come over to check things out.

For more information, visit nwnatural.com/safety/call-before-you-dig.

About NW Natural
NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 795,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural owns and operates 21 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon. NW Natural, a part of Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has been doing business for more than 160 years. NW Holdings owns NW Natural, NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests. We have a longstanding commitment to safety, environmental stewardship, and taking care of our employees and communities. Learn more in our latest ESG Report.


Northwest Natural Holding Company published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 17:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 018 M - -
Net income 2023 94,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 4,16%
Capitalization 1 667 M 1 667 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 258
Free-Float 97,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 46,91 $
Average target price 54,43 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Managers and Directors
David Hugo Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank H. Burkhartsmeyer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Malia H. Wasson Chairman
James R. Downing Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kimberly A. Heiting Chief Marketing Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY-1.43%1 667
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-7.68%16 284
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.30%14 763
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.25.16%9 022
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-9.22%7 842
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED10.05%6 762
