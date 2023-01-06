Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northwest Natural Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWN   US66765N1054

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY

(NWN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:18 2023-01-06 pm EST
49.41 USD   +2.56%
02:41pNorthwest Natural : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
02:31pNorthwest Natural Holding Co : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022NW Natural Vice President Announces Retirement
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northwest Natural : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

01/06/2023 | 02:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
nwn-20230106

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

January 6, 2023
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS COMPANY
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Commission file number 1-38681 Commission file number 1-15973
Oregon 82-4710680 Oregon 93-0256722
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation or organization) 		(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.) 		(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation or organization) 		(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
250 SW Taylor Street 250 SW Taylor Street
Portland , Oregon 97204 Portland , Oregon 97204
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (503) 226-4211 Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (503) 226-4211
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Registrant Title of each class Trading Symbol
Name of each exchange
on which registered
Northwest Natural Holding Company Common Stock NWN New York Stock Exchange
Northwest Natural Gas Company None
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Northwest Natural Holding Company Emerging growth company
Northwest Natural Gas Company Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.



Item 2.03
Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

On January 6, 2023, Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), a wholly owned subsidiary of Northwest Natural Holding Company, issued and sold $100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its First Mortgage Bonds, 5.43% Series due January 6, 2053 (the Bonds), to certain institutional investors pursuant to a Bond Purchase Agreement dated December 13, 2022, in reliance on an exemption from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Bonds were issued pursuant to the Twenty-fifth Supplemental Indenture to NW Natural's Mortgage and Deed of Trust, dated as of July 1, 1946, with Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas as trustee (the Mortgage).

The Bonds bear interest at the rate of 5.43% per annum, payable semi-annually on January 6 and July 6 of each year, commencing July 6, 2023, and will mature on January 6, 2053. The Bonds will be subject to redemption prior to maturity at the option of NW Natural, in whole or in part, (i) at any time prior to July 6, 2052, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof plus a "make-whole" premium and accrued and unpaid interest thereon to the date of redemption, and (ii) at any time on and after July 6, 2052, at 100% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to the date of redemption.

The description set forth above is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Supplemental Indenture filed as Exhibit 4.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and to the Mortgage.

Item 9.01
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits

See Exhibit Index below.

Exhibit Index
Exhibit Description
4.1
Twenty-fifth Supplemental Indenture, providing for, among other things, First Mortgage Bonds, 5.43% Series due 2053, dated as of December 1, 2022, by and between Northwest Natural Gas Company and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas.
104 Inline XBRL for the cover page of this Current Report on Form 8-K.


SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. The signature for each undersigned company shall be deemed to relate only to matters having reference to such company and its subsidiaries.

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY
(Registrant)
Dated: January 6, 2023 /s/ Shawn M. Filippi
Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary
NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS COMPANY
(Registrant)
Dated: January 6, 2023 /s/ Shawn M. Filippi
Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary



Attachments

Disclaimer

Northwest Natural Holding Company published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 19:40:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY
02:41pNorthwest Natural : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
02:31pNorthwest Natural Holding Co : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation ..
AQ
2022NW Natural Vice President Announces Retirement
BU
2022Northwest Natural : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
2022Northwest Natural Holding Co : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation ..
AQ
2022Customers Once Again Rank NW Natural Among the Very Best Utilities in 2022 J.D. Power S..
BU
2022NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
2022Tranche Update on Northwest Natural Holding Company's Equity Buyback Plan announced on ..
CI
2022Transcript : Northwest Natural Holding Company, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08..
CI
2022Northwest Natural's Q3 Loss Narrows, Revenue Increases; Reaffirms 2022 EPS Guidance
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 908 M - -
Net income 2022 84,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 4,01%
Capitalization 1 691 M 1 691 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 237
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Northwest Natural Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 48,17 $
Average target price 54,14 $
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Hugo Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank H. Burkhartsmeyer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Malia H. Wasson Chairman
Kimberly A. Heiting Chief Marketing Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Shawn M. Filippi Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY1.22%1 691
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD2.56%18 184
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED10.22%17 452
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED8.70%9 438
UGI CORPORATION4.21%7 994
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.-14.22%7 693