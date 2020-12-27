Northwest Natural : Service restored in Hood River and White Salmon

Natural Gas Service is Restored Following Vehicle Crash into Gas Facility

NW Natural has completed restoration of its system to customers in Hood River and White Salmon, in the largest outage the company has experienced in 65 years.

The outage was caused by a vehicle crash into a Williams NW Pipeline facility from which NW Natural gets gas to serve to customers. The accident occurred late last Sunday night (12/20) and effected about 5,500 customers in White Salmon and Hood River.

NW Natural was aided in its response through mutual assistance and deployed the maximum qualified technicians possible from several states, who worked extended hours every evening, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and through inclement weather conditions.

For customers who were not available the first-time crews visited their home or business, a yellow door hanger was left with instructions to call for service restoration. Those customers need to call 800-882-3377 to reschedule a return visit to the customer's location.

To temporarily help customers in need, NW Natural gave away about 2,200 portable heaters, 1,100 blankets and hotel accommodations at eight local hotels.

Thanks

NW Natural thanks utility partners Avista, Cascade/Intermountain and Puget Sound Energywho provided mutual assistance. Thanks also to Williams NW Pipeline, Hood River Sheriff Department Emergency Management, Klickitat County Emergency, and a myriad of public, private and nonprofit partners.

We are most grateful to our customers for their patience during this difficult event and appreciate their many positive comments and thanks shown in storefronts, posted on social media, left in notes on employee vehicles, and even treats handed to our technicians. We are so appreciative of the kindness and gratitude from our customers in what was a very challenging time for them.