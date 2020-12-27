Log in
NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY

NWN
Northwest Natural : Update on gas service and assistance in Hood River

12/27/2020 | 03:01pm EST
Media Alert, Saturday, December 26, 2020, 10:15am

Service restoration

NW Natural has about 100 employees in the field today to finish turning on meters and relighting the remaining customers in Hood River that we were unable to restore yesterday. We will also make second visits to customers that were not home when the first visit occurred. See map.

A reminder that if a customer is not home, we will leave a door hanger with a phone number that they can call to schedule a time that works.

Customer with questions can call our emergency hotline at 800-882-3377 where we have extra representatives on hand to answer calls, as we have the past few days.

While service restoration is expected to be fully completed today, NW Natural is still making hotel rooms available if anyone is in need. Please check the list of hotels below.

NW Natural remains grateful to our utility partners Avista, Cascade/Intermountain and Puget Sound Energywho are providing mutual assistance. All workers will carry ID when they arrive at customer homes and will follow COVID-19 safety protocols as usual.

We also grateful to our customers for their patience during this difficult time and appreciate their many positive comments and thanks.

NW Natural will continue to provide updates at www.nwnatural.com.


Hotels

Customers can contact any of the following hotels directly for a room, and should bring a copy of their gas bill or proof of address. Lodging expenses will be covered by NW Natural.

Best Western Hood River

1108 E Marina Way, Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 386-2200

Hampton Inn
1 Nichols Pkwy, Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 436-1600

Holiday Inn Express

2625 Cascade Ave, Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 308-1000

Columbia Cliff Villas Hotel

3880 Westcliff Drive, Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 436-2660


Best Western Cascade Locks
735 Wanapa St, Cascade Locks, OR 97014
(541) 374-8777

Holiday Inn Express The Dalles
2920 W 6th St, The Dalles, OR 97058
(541) 370-2450

The Dalles Shilo Inn
3223 Bret Clodfelter Way, The Dalles, OR 97058
(541) 298-5502

Motel 6
2014 W 7th St, The Dalles, OR 97058
(541) 296-1191


Disclaimer

Northwest Natural Holding Company published this content on 26 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2020 20:00:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
