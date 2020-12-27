Northwest Natural : Update on gas service and assistance in Hood River

NW Natural has about 100 employees in the field today to finish turning on meters and relighting the remaining customers in Hood River that we were unable to restore yesterday. We will also make second visits to customers that were not home when the first visit occurred. See map.

A reminder that if a customer is not home, we will leave a door hanger with a phone number that they can call to schedule a time that works.

Customer with questions can call our emergency hotline at 800-882-3377 where we have extra representatives on hand to answer calls, as we have the past few days.

While service restoration is expected to be fully completed today, NW Natural is still making hotel rooms available if anyone is in need. Please check the list of hotels below.

NW Natural remains grateful to our utility partners Avista, Cascade/Intermountain and Puget Sound Energywho are providing mutual assistance. All workers will carry ID when they arrive at customer homes and will follow COVID-19 safety protocols as usual.

We also grateful to our customers for their patience during this difficult time and appreciate their many positive comments and thanks.

NW Natural will continue to provide updates at www.nwnatural.com.