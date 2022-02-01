Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Northwest Natural Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWN   US66765N1054

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY

(NWN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thanks to Customers, NW Natural Scores High in Customer Satisfaction

02/01/2022 | 01:01pm EST
NW Natural ranks second in the West for large utilities in the J.D. Power 2021 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

In the 2021 study, NW Natural received 778 points out of 1,000 in the West large utility segment, which represents utilities serving 500,000 or more residential customers. NW Natural also saw a five-point increase over the previous year.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from our customers who trust us to deliver safe, reliable and affordable energy, and provide excellent customer service,” said David H. Anderson, NW Natural president and CEO. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees committed to serving our customers and communities with great care.”

Now in its 20th year, the study measures residential customer satisfaction with natural gas utilities across six factors: safety and reliability, customer care, billing and payment, price, corporate citizenship, and communications.

The 2021 results are based on more than 58,000 responses from residential customers of the 84 largest gas utility brands across the United States, which represent more than 62.9 million households. The study was conducted from January 2021 through October 2021.

About NW Natural

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 780,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural, a part of Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has been doing business for more than 160 years. NW Holdings owns NW Natural, NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests. We have a longstanding commitment to safety, environmental stewardship, and taking care of our employees and communities. Learn more in our latest ESG Report.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 836 M - -
Net income 2021 78,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 4,06%
Capitalization 1 455 M 1 455 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 98,8%
Technical analysis trends NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 47,34 $
Average target price 56,57 $
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Hugo Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank H. Burkhartsmeyer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Malia H. Wasson Chairman
Kimberly A. Heiting Chief Marketing Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Shawn M. Filippi Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY-2.95%1 455
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-1.15%28 717
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.80%17 872
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-11.46%11 574
UGI CORPORATION-2.05%9 489
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED9.99%8 928