    NWPX   US6677461013

NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY

(NWPX)
02:56 2022-10-18 pm EDT
31.54 USD   +2.10%
09/22Northwest Pipe : 10 Questions for Alonso Renteria
PU
09/13Excellence In Precast : Geneva Pipe Earns Top-Class NPCA Certification Scores
PU
09/02Northwest Pipe Co : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
In the Press: InfraShield® Seismic Resilient Joint System Brings Watertight Integrity to Geohazard Zones

10/18/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Municipal Water Leader interview spotlights the design, testing, and applications of Northwest Pipe's newest patent-pending joint technology for water transmission pipeline.

Our InfraShield® Seismic Resilient Joint System is a proprietary, patent-pending product that builds on the proven performance of C200 steel pipe with a standard bell-and-spigot lap-welded joint to provide even greater resilience and sustainability during seismic, geohazard, and differential ground settlement events. The addition of a small projection on the spigot end of the steel pipe wall protects the joint by transferring tensile and compression forces associated with seismic events or other permanent ground movements into the pipe wall without overstressing the joint. During an event, the steel pipe wall stretches or folds, allowing the pipe to continue to deliver water even with additional aftershocks, earth movements, or differential ground settlements.

Made in the USA with high-grade domestic steel and produced out of five Northwest Pipe engineered steel pipe plants across the country, the InfraShield® system is available now to safeguard water transmission pipeline being installed in areas with geohazard and ground-settlement concerns.

In this interview with Municipal Water Leader, NWP senior director of engineering, Rich Mielke, details the design methodology and testing process that has verified this new technology, and shares about an upcoming project using InfraShield in Texas.

"InfraShield can confidently supply a long-lasting seismic-resistant or ground-settlement system at the lowest risk to the owner. The low risk is due to modern steel's ability to bend or stretch without breaking or losing water containment. The joints are fully welded and do not rely on gaskets."
-Rich Mielke, Northwest Pipe Company

Read the full interview here.

Disclaimer

Northwest Pipe Company published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 18:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 448 M - -
Net income 2022 29,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 307 M 307 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 256
Free-Float 97,7%
Technical analysis trends NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 30,89 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott J. Montross President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aaron Wilkins Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Richard A. Roman Chairman
Richard D. Mielke Engineering Director
Keith R. Larson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY-5.47%307
NUCOR6.96%31 988
ARCELORMITTAL-21.35%18 387
TATA STEEL LIMITED-10.44%14 824
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.28.92%14 613
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION13.73%13 226