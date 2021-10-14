Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northwest Pipe Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWPX   US6677461013

NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY

(NWPX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northwest Pipe : 10 Questions for Carlos Garcia

10/14/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Happy Hispanic Heritage Month! To celebrate, we're sharing interviews with Hispanic leaders from across Northwest Pipe Company, as they discuss their experiences and consider what Hispanic Heritage Month means to them. [Link]Carlos Garcia, Senior Operations Manager - Tracy, California 10 Questions for Carlos Garcia

Carlos Garcia is the Senior Operations Manager at our engineered steel water pipe plant in Tracy, California. Starting out as a student engineer, his early interest in the field has grown into a 25+ year career in engineering, manufacturing design, and operations management. In his current role, Carlos lends his experience and leadership to a committed team of nearly 70 talented individuals, overseeing daily operations and ensuring quality performance and output at the Tracy facility.

- 1. What is your job title and how long have you been with Northwest Pipe Company?

My job title is Senior Operations Manager, and I've been here for 25 years.

2. Describe the journey leading to your current position?

While attending college, I was hired as a student engineer at the Ameron International Engineering Development Center to develop fiberglass pipe (Ameron was acquired by NWP in 2018). I then moved to their Corporate Research & Engineering group where I designed and implemented equipment that manufactured the company's products.

I moved into operations in 2016 and have worked all around the country and in Mexico. I have been in my current position for 3 years.

3. What's the most exciting thing about your job?

The most exciting thing about my job is that no pipe project is the same. Whether it be a $25K or $10M project, each presents unique challenges that require continual evaluation to produce a quality product and meet our customers' requirements.

4. Name two things that always brighten your day- one at work and one outside of work?

At Work: I really enjoy the people I work for and the people that work for me. Being surrounded by equally committed individuals is important to me.

Outside Work: Watching my children grow to become responsible, productive citizens of society. Even though they are young, they are on the right path.

5. The theme of this year's Hispanic Heritage Month is Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope. How does this theme of resilience and hope resonate with you?

My parents emigrated from Mexico in the late 1950s with the hope of better opportunities. Their lasting resilience to the present day is a theme that strongly resonates in my family and has been passed on to their grandchildren. Working both smart and hard so that subsequent generations are better off than the previous is a prevailing mindset.

6. Which current or historical figure of Hispanic Heritage do you admire most for their leadership, contributions, or service to others and why?

There is no historical figure of Hispanic Heritage in particular that I admire. However, I do appreciate that the US has been willing to accept immigrants who had the courage to leave their homeland in hopes of a better life, and who contribute to a prosperous future for this country.

7. Name someone in your life who inspires you and why?

I have had a couple of mentors that made an impact in my professional life over the last 25 years, but my parents and brothers have been the most influential. Being the fifth boy of six, I was always surrounded by older individuals that gave plenty of "tough" love to make sure I stayed focused. I am grateful and lucky to have those people in my personal and professional life.

8. What advice do you have for individuals entering your profession?

My advice is to work hard and continue to learn. Take advantage of opportunities to grow so you can pass on your knowledge to others. Most importantly, respect others.

9. Are there any family traditions significant to you in celebrating your heritage?

I am lucky to have developed a mix of traditions from my heritage and from being an American. All US traditions have a Mexican flare in my family. Some traditions that we celebrate are Día de los Muertos, with Christmas and Easter holding more of a religious significance.

10. What does Hispanic Heritage Month mean to you?

Hispanic Heritage Month is a reminder of where I come from. It means an appreciation of my heritage and of my parents' hard work to provide me with better opportunities than they had. I am proud to be Hispanic and have instilled the same pride in my children.

Disclaimer

Northwest Pipe Company published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 18:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY
02:32pNORTHWEST PIPE : 10 Questions for Carlos Garcia
PU
10/07NORTHWEST PIPE : 10 Questions for Samaly Sánchez Muñoz
PU
10/06NORTHWEST PIPE : Acquires Park Environmental Equipment for $87.4 million
MT
10/06NORTHWEST PIPE : Announces Acquisition of ParkUSA (Form 8-K)
PU
10/06NORTHWEST PIPE CO : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
10/05NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY : Announces Acquisition of ParkUSA
PR
10/05Northwest Pipe Company acquired Park Environmental Equipment, LLC from EBSR, LLC.
CI
09/28NORTHWEST PIPE : 10 Questions for Francisco Govea
PU
09/21NORTHWEST PIPE : 10 Questions for Jose Figueroa
PU
09/15NORTHWEST PIPE : Hispanic Heritage Month
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 299 M - -
Net income 2021 12,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 235 M 235 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 956
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Northwest Pipe Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 23,79 $
Average target price 35,50 $
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott J. Montross President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aaron Wilkins Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Richard A. Roman Executive Chairman
Richard D. Mielke Engineering Director
Keith R. Larson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY-15.94%235
NUCOR CORPORATION88.64%29 469
ARCELORMITTAL40.84%28 984
TATA STEEL LIMITED110.43%21 638
POSCO19.49%20 670
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION44.95%15 627