Northwest Pipe : 10 Questions for John Williams

In his role as Jr. Project Manager in the Lift Station Department at our ParkUSA facility in Houston, Texas, John Williams is responsible for pricing and quoting products and materials for our customers. He follows projects through the production process and delivery planning stages, ensuring accurate lead times are met. Upon product delivery, he assists with scheduling the startup of lift stations, provides owners with training as needed, and helps coordinate product maintenance contracts. John enjoys sharing his knowledge and experience with others as a trainer for new Administrative Sales Associates joining the ParkUSA team.

I am a Jr. Project Manager in the Lift Station Department and I've been with ParkUSA for three years.

I started my career in the water/wastewater industry. Before coming to ParkUSA, I worked as an administrative assistant with an operations company. When I was asked to interview with Park, it was for a sales associate position rather than an administrative one. After learning the role and the duties that came with it, I was confident in my ability to do the job and accepted. I continued learning and growing to become a Jr. Project Manager.

I would say working in the water/wastewater industry is exciting because I get to go home knowing that we are working to serve the greater community with our products.

At work: working with very supportive coworkers that make me feel comfortable in my work environment brightens my day (this is basically my second home).

Outside of work: my fur baby brightens my day-every time I get home she is always excited to see me (I have a 6-year-old Chihuahua named Meikah).

Teamwork is my greatest value here-I have an amazing team of individuals who come together to accomplish individual and group goals.

This is hard to answer. There are so many people who have lived through harsh times. Some of which fought publically to pave the way for us to be treated as equal in today's world, a struggle which we're still fighting.

I would have to say my brother Jacob. He is always constantly reminding me to live my life in my own skin and be who I am meant to be; to not worry about what others think of me, because everyone's opinion doesn't matter.

Learn as much as you can and don't be afraid to ask questions. There is only one stupid question and that's the one left unasked.

The best way to help support those struggling to be themselves is to not call them out and just make sure they know they have 100% support no matter how hard the struggle is. Someone wants comfort knowing they are accepted rather than being called out or made fun of for being "different."

I usually celebrate Pride by going to the events and parade. I also go to fundraisers for the LGBTQ community to help provide donations to the Montrose Center, which returns the help by offering mental health and wellness services to individuals in need.