NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY

Northwest Pipe : NWP Awarded Engineered Steel Pipe Contract for the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project in New Mexico

03/16/2022
The Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project will supply water for approximately 250,000 people in the region.

Northwest Pipe Company has been selected by S.J. Louis Construction, Inc., a Minnesota-based general contractor specializing in underground utility construction for 39 years, to manufacture engineered steel water transmission pipe for the Code Talkers Lateral Reaches 12.1 and 12.2 of the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project.

The Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project is a multi-phased major infrastructure project underway in northwest New Mexico. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in conjunction with the Navajo Nation is constructing the project that, once complete, will convey water from the San Juan River to the eastern section of the Navajo Nation, the southwestern portion of the Jicarilla Apache Nation, and the City of Gallup. Upon its completion, the project will provide a sustainable water supply for approximately 250,000 people with an annual delivery of over 37,700 acre-feet of water from the San JuanBasin.

Northwest Pipe Company is manufacturing over 1,813 tons of 24-inch and 30-inch diameter engineered steel pipeline. Some of pipe will have epoxy lining with a paint coating while other segments will have cement mortar lining and polyurethane coating. The Company is manufacturing the pipe at the San Luis Rio Coloradoin Sonora, Mexicofacility. The Company also recently supplied pipeline for the project on Reaches 4C through 8.

"With many of our Nation's water resources being strained due to outdated pipeline structures or stress put on systems from growing populations, the importance of providing a safe, reliable water infrastructure is paramount for all communities," states Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. "We are pleased to be working again on this large water infrastructure project that will greatly improve the livability of this region."

Northwest Pipe Company published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 18:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 323 M - -
Net income 2021 14,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 283 M 283 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 956
Free-Float 97,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 28,66 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
Managers and Directors
Scott J. Montross President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aaron Wilkins Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Richard A. Roman Executive Chairman
Richard D. Mielke Engineering Director
Keith R. Larson Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY-9.87%283
NUCOR CORPORATION18.72%36 472
ARCELORMITTAL-2.75%27 256
TATA STEEL LIMITED10.99%19 707
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.2.73%17 146
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION10.94%16 225