Northwest Pipe : NWP Awarded Engineered Steel Pipe Contract for the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project in New Mexico

Northwest Pipe Company has been selected by S.J. Louis Construction, Inc., a Minnesota-based general contractor specializing in underground utility construction for 39 years, to manufacture engineered steel water transmission pipe for the Code Talkers Lateral Reaches 12.1 and 12.2 of the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project.

The Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project is a multi-phased major infrastructure project underway in northwest New Mexico. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in conjunction with the Navajo Nation is constructing the project that, once complete, will convey water from the San Juan River to the eastern section of the Navajo Nation, the southwestern portion of the Jicarilla Apache Nation, and the City of Gallup. Upon its completion, the project will provide a sustainable water supply for approximately 250,000 people with an annual delivery of over 37,700 acre-feet of water from the San JuanBasin.

Northwest Pipe Company is manufacturing over 1,813 tons of 24-inch and 30-inch diameter engineered steel pipeline. Some of pipe will have epoxy lining with a paint coating while other segments will have cement mortar lining and polyurethane coating. The Company is manufacturing the pipe at the San Luis Rio Coloradoin Sonora, Mexicofacility. The Company also recently supplied pipeline for the project on Reaches 4C through 8.