  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northwest Pipe Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWPX   US6677461013

NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY

(NWPX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
30.24 USD   -1.66%
NORTHWEST PIPE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
NORTHWEST PIPE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
NORTHWEST PIPE : 10 Questions for John Williams
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northwest Pipe : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/17/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Kulesa Amanda
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
NORTHWEST PIPE CO [NWPX] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
201 NE PARK PLAZA DRIVE , SUITE 100
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
VANCOUVER WA 98684
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Kulesa Amanda
201 NE PARK PLAZA DRIVE
SUITE 100
VANCOUVER, WA98684 		X

Signatures
/s/ Amanda Kulesa 2022-06-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Northwest Pipe Company published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 21:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 442 M - -
Net income 2022 26,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 305 M 305 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 256
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Northwest Pipe Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 30,75 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott J. Montross President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aaron Wilkins Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Richard A. Roman Chairman
Richard D. Mielke Engineering Director
Keith R. Larson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY1.23%305
NUCOR-1.38%29 951
ARCELORMITTAL-10.89%22 252
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-4.37%15 606
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION8.68%14 225
TATA STEEL LIMITED-18.41%14 139