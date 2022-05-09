Northwest Pipe : Steel and Concrete Solutions Advancing the Trenchless Industry

The world of trenchless construction is a risky business that risk shouldn't be compounded by assuming that all pipe products are created equal. Northwest Pipe Company has been the nation's leading manufacturer of steel engineered water transmission pipe for over 50 years. As Northwest Pipe has continued to expand their reach and product offerings with other industry leaders, an exciting new resource has developed along the way. Northwest Pipe Trenchless, the trenchless solutions provider.

Northwest Pipe entered the trenchless construction segment in 2014 with the acquisition of Permalok® Corporation, the recognized leader in mechanical press-fit connections for steel pipe. In that time, Permalok® has grown while providing the same great products and service that contractors have become accustomed to. The synergy offered through this combination of two market leaders allowed for increased national support to contractors, while continuing to push the industry forward with new product development including the patented Permalok® AB and PR joints, bringing pipe technology in line with the standards of increasing installation technology.

In 2020, Northwest Pipe added to their trenchless portfolio with the acquisition of Geneva Pipe and Precast. Recognized as one of the highest quality manufacturers of concrete products in the industry, Geneva brings both reinforced concrete jacking pipe and the Perfect Pipe System, a lined RCP product into the trenchless market providing contractors with multiple solutions to their tunneling operations.

Northwest Pipe Trenchless product offerings range from 8-inch to 156-inch straight seam and spiral weld steel pipes with wall thicknesses of up to 2.5-inches in six proprietary Permalok® joints or plain-end finish, and custom fabrications as required. Reinforced Concrete Jacking pipe is available in 24-inch to 96-inch traditional both lined or unlined or 24-inch to 48-inch Perfect Pipe products and any culverts or manholes that may be required to complete your installation. All Northwest Pipe Trenchless products are produced to the most exacting specifications.

Bringing three great companies and different products under one umbrella, with a consolidated point of contact allows contractors, owners, and engineers alike access to our unmatched in house engineering and technical sales resources provide greater flexibility to develop unique product solutions to lessen the risk and increase profitability of even the most challenging projects with a national supply partner with locations close to you. Regardless of your installation methodology or challenges, Northwest Pipe Trenchless has the solution for you.

Trevor Gonterman

Director of Sales

tgongerman@nwpipe.com