    NWPX   US6677461013

NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY

(NWPX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 03:12:21 pm EDT
28.58 USD   +1.73%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Northwest Pipe : Steel and Concrete Solutions Advancing the Trenchless Industry

05/09/2022 | 02:42pm EDT
The world of trenchless construction is a risky business that risk shouldn't be compounded by assuming that all pipe products are created equal. Northwest Pipe Company has been the nation's leading manufacturer of steel engineered water transmission pipe for over 50 years. As Northwest Pipe has continued to expand their reach and product offerings with other industry leaders, an exciting new resource has developed along the way. Northwest Pipe Trenchless, the trenchless solutions provider.

Northwest Pipe entered the trenchless construction segment in 2014 with the acquisition of Permalok® Corporation, the recognized leader in mechanical press-fit connections for steel pipe. In that time, Permalok® has grown while providing the same great products and service that contractors have become accustomed to. The synergy offered through this combination of two market leaders allowed for increased national support to contractors, while continuing to push the industry forward with new product development including the patented Permalok® AB and PR joints, bringing pipe technology in line with the standards of increasing installation technology.

[Link]Permalok® Steel Casing Pipe

In 2020, Northwest Pipe added to their trenchless portfolio with the acquisition of Geneva Pipe and Precast. Recognized as one of the highest quality manufacturers of concrete products in the industry, Geneva brings both reinforced concrete jacking pipe and the Perfect Pipe System, a lined RCP product into the trenchless market providing contractors with multiple solutions to their tunneling operations.

Northwest Pipe Trenchless product offerings range from 8-inch to 156-inch straight seam and spiral weld steel pipes with wall thicknesses of up to 2.5-inches in six proprietary Permalok® joints or plain-end finish, and custom fabrications as required. Reinforced Concrete Jacking pipe is available in 24-inch to 96-inch traditional both lined or unlined or 24-inch to 48-inch Perfect Pipe products and any culverts or manholes that may be required to complete your installation. All Northwest Pipe Trenchless products are produced to the most exacting specifications.

Bringing three great companies and different products under one umbrella, with a consolidated point of contact allows contractors, owners, and engineers alike access to our unmatched in house engineering and technical sales resources provide greater flexibility to develop unique product solutions to lessen the risk and increase profitability of even the most challenging projects with a national supply partner with locations close to you. Regardless of your installation methodology or challenges, Northwest Pipe Trenchless has the solution for you.

Contact us today:

Trevor Gonterman
Director of Sales
tgongerman@nwpipe.com

Disclaimer

Northwest Pipe Company published this content on 09 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2022 18:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 442 M - -
Net income 2022 26,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 279 M 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 256
Free-Float 97,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 28,09 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott J. Montross President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aaron Wilkins Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Richard A. Roman Chairman
Richard D. Mielke Engineering Director
Keith R. Larson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY-11.67%271
NUCOR19.62%37 458
ARCELORMITTAL-6.48%24 924
TATA STEEL LIMITED15.55%20 394
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.4.19%17 053
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.28.34%15 361