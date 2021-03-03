Northwest Pipe : Celebrates Women's History Month

March is Women's History Month, celebrating women's vital contributions in all facets of society and culture. It's a time to honor the achievements of remarkable female figures throughout history and to recognize the progress made on the path to gender equity. In the area of industry and careers, a historic hurdle to progress has been shifting perspectives on the type of work women can do.

At the peak of World War II, it was women who kept American shipyards and factory floors churning at full capacity, taking over roles previously dominated by men. Filling positions left by male soldiers abroad, women worked as welders, riveters, mill operators, and more. Lending their capable skills in 'unconventional' fields, women of the industrial wartime effort proved to themselves, their employers, and society-'we can do it.'

While many returned back to 'conventional' roles after the war, their legacy lives on in women making their mark in industrial manufacturing careers today.

This Women's History Month, we're proud to share stories from some of the accomplished female leaders across our Company. Contributing their unique skills, talents, and perspectives in various essential roles, these women-along with many other valuable female team members-help ensure the efficient operations and quality manufacturing processes that keep Northwest Pipe at the forefront of the industry. Presented in Q&A format, the individuals featured here reveal in their own voices the experiences, challenges and inspirations that have shaped their careers, and words of wisdom for the next generation of women in their fields.

Briefly, tell us about your experience? How did it lead you to your current position?

Prior to Permalok, I worked in the aviation field for 24 years in a production control environment. When Northwest Pipe purchased Permalok, it opened a position for an operations specialist, which matched my skillset. I was promoted to Production Manager in 2017.

What's the most interesting thing about working here, the work you do?

The most interesting thing about working here is that each day is different than the next. I have a variety of responsibilities including ring line production order management, estimating, purchasing, and actual to estimate (A-E) cost reporting.

What is the most rewarding part of any given workday, or something you look forward to each day?

The most rewarding part for me is seeing a project through from start to finish - from the initial estimate, to production, to finished product, to A-E cost reporting, to happy customer.

When you tell people about your job, what's one thing that surprises them, or excites them about the work you do?

What's exciting to other people is that it's not just a desk job. There are days when it's hard hat and steel-toed boots; and other days it's spreadsheets, reports, and phone calls.

Name a female figure who has inspired you and why?

I am inspired by my mother. At age 29 she decided to attend cosmetology school. She then became an instructor at the school for 13 years, and finally owned and operated her own salon for 11 years, where she recently retired. It was always a dream of hers to have her own salon, and she made her dream come true.

As a female in your profession, what has been the most significant barrier in your career, and how did you rise above it?

I wouldn't say I've had any significant barriers in my career. I ask a lot of questions (sometimes too many) and want to learn as much as possible about the industry to help me in my position.

What advice would you give to young women entering your profession?

My advice for young women entering this profession is to have confidence in yourself, and not to be afraid to step outside your comfort zone. I've had to take this advice myself.

Briefly, tell us about your experience? How did it lead you to your current position?

After joining the Army Reserves as an Allied Trade Specialist, I learned how to machine and weld. When I returned home, I searched for a civilian job with these new skills. I came to work for Northwest pipe three years ago as a welder, then I moved to the Mill and later Fab. When the Lead Mill Operator position opened up, I knew I had the skills for the job.

What's the most interesting thing about working here, the work you do?

The most interesting thing about my job is that there is always something new to learn.

What is the most rewarding part of any given workday, or something you look forward to each day?

The most rewarding part of my job is when the workers come to me looking for answers. They feel confident in my ability to lead them in the right direction.

When you tell people about your job, what's one thing that surprises them, or excites them about the work you do?

When I tell people about my job they get surprised and impressed, that a woman would work in this field.

Name a female figure who has inspired you and why?

My mother inspires me the most, she is strong and pushes me to go after what I want, all while showing me how proud she is.

As a female in your profession, what has been the most significant barrier in your career, and how did you rise above it?

As a female in my career, the biggest barrier I've experienced is other employees thinking I'm not as strong as they are.

What advice would you give to young women entering your profession?

I would tell other females entering this field, that 'They are; Good enough, Strong enough, and just as Capable as anyone else to do this job. It is very rewarding and hard work pays off!'

Briefly, tell us about your experience? How did it lead you to your current position?

After graduating from Missouri S&T with my degree in Engineering Management, I entered the steel industry and moved to Michigan. Managing people and process in an industry that manufactures a specialty product has been my goal since the 8th grade. After starting a family with my husband, it was time to move back home to St. Louis and find a role that matched my skills and interests. Joining the Permalok team seven months ago was a perfect fit!

What's the most interesting thing about working here, the work you do?

I find it interesting to work with operators to bring their ideas and solutions to life that solve problems in our process.

What is the most rewarding part of any given workday, or something you look forward to each day?

Doing my part to keep our team safe can be a challenge, but it is so rewarding when everyone goes home safely.

When you tell people about your job, what's one thing that surprises them, or excites them about the work you do?

People are frequently surprised when I tell them about all the personal protective equipment I wear everyday including a hardhat, safety glasses, steel toed boots, ear plugs, mask, and natural fiber clothing.

Name a female figure who has inspired you and why?

Rosie the Riveter and her slogan of 'We can do it!' was proof to me that women could dominate in factories and succeed at a high level in anything we decided to accomplish.

As a female in your profession, what has been the most significant barrier in your career, and how did you rise above it?

Especially as a young woman, when meeting with a vendor or someone new it was assumed that I was not in management and lacked the authority to make decisions. In these settings, politely speaking up about my role in a project and having teammates that direct questions to me clarifies my role.

What advice would you give to young women entering your profession?

Avoid wasting time being intimidated by new things. Work on overcoming hard tasks to build confidence and self-assurance in yourself.

Briefly, tell us about your experience? How did it lead you to your current position?

I grew up in a small rural Utah community. I started working in the hospitality industry at the age of 14. I worked there for many years. In 1987, my boss relocated to St. George to take a job managing a larger hotel and Convention Center. In 1988, he called and offered me a job in St. George as the Guest Service Manager. About that same time, W R White came to Southern Utah to put in a temporary plant to do a large job in St. George and Las Vegas. They decided to stay and were looking for an Office Manager for their plant. They asked me to come work for them; they wanted someone with good customer service skills and told me they would teach me what I needed to know about the pipe and manhole business. Here I am 25 years later. On top of a long lasting career, I'm proud to have a wonderful husband, two sons, two daughters, seven terrific grandchildren.

What's the most interesting thing about working here, the work you do?

I love my job. Every day is a little different. I manage the office. I work closely with the sales department dispatching the trucks to get our product to our customers. I try to keep track of inventory. I help a little bit in the HR, AR and AP departments.

What is the most rewarding part of any given workday, or something you look forward to each day?

I do look forward to coming to work every morning. I work with great people. Our team in St George is the best. I look forward to the team coming in to get PPE so I can say good morning and see how they are, hopefully brighten their day a little bit. I enjoy the comradery we have in St. George.

When you tell people about your job, what's one thing that surprises them, or excites them about the work you do?

When I tell people where I work and what we do. They are surprised that I can read a set of plans and draw up a sewer manhole or a storm drain box. They are surprised I know a little bit about underground utilities.

Name a female figure who has inspired you and why?

The woman who has inspired me the most would have to be my mother. She taught us to work hard, be honest, kind and dependable. She has been a wonderful example of every aspect of my life.

As a female in your profession, what has been the most significant barrier in your career, and how did you rise above it?

As a female in my profession, I haven't noticed any barriers. I have tried to work hard and do the things that I could do to help the business grow and be successful. My coworkers and managers have always backed my decisions and encouraged me when needed.

What advice would you give to young women entering your profession?

Advice I would give to a young woman would be to work hard, be dependable, have a great attitude. Wake up every morning and tell yourself it is going to be a great day and make it a great day - It's up to you.

Briefly, tell us about your experience? How did it lead you to your current position?

I began my journey with NWP in 2003 sweeping floors out in the plant. After a while, I was moved to work on the spiral mill watching the OD welder, then I was trained to be a mill assistant and eventually becoming a mill operator, which led me to my current title.

What's the most interesting thing about working here, the work you do?

The most interesting thing about my job was learning the entire process of making pipe, and that you learn something new each day.

What is the most rewarding part of any given workday, or something you look forward to each day?

The most rewarding part of any given day is knowing I can count on my team to get things done, and of course when it's time to go home.

When you tell people about your job, what's one thing that surprises them, or excites them about the work you do?

I think they are usually surprised and excited both at the fact that I started here sweeping floors and now I am a supervisor.

Name a female figure who has inspired you and why?

I can't say I had a female figure that inspired me…I was just raised to work for what you want in life… my job just happened to not be your typical woman's job.

As a female in your profession, what has been the most significant barrier in your career, and how did you rise above it?

I would have to say that being a parent and working a swing shift in the beginning was difficult. I had to learn to accept that I wasn't able to make it to every sporting event, and other functions. Another barrier in the beginning was that I knew absolutely nothing about making pipe, but I was fortunate enough to have some great teachers along the way.

What advice would you give to young women entering your profession?

If it's something you feel you really want to do, learn as much as you can and prove to yourself that you can do it.

What words of wisdom inspire or empower your work as a team?

'You can do what I cannot do. I can do what you cannot do. Together we can do great things.'

- Mother Teresa

We are a team and we can only achieve success through teamwork, commitment and accountability. As we are the only three women at our plant, supporting each other and working together to achieve a shared goal not only promotes our values personally and professionally, but our success in both.