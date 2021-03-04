Log in
Northwest Pipe Company

NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY

(NWPX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Northwest Pipe : Geneva Pipe & Precast Headed to No-Dig 2021

03/04/2021 | 01:59pm EST
The annual NASTT Show on March 28-31 showcases the latest in Trenchless Technology.

We're excited to announce our participation in this year's No-Dig Show happening March 26-31 in Orlando, Florida. Presented by the North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT), and featuring over 190 exhibiting companies, No-Dig is the largest trenchless technology conference in North America. Our Geneva Pipe and Precast team will be at the show in-person, ready to share our expert insights and the latest precast microtunneling products available for your next project.[Link]On top of our traditional RCP jacking pipe, a trusted trenchless solution known for its brute strength and durability, we'll be introducing our newest innovations revolutionizing stormwater and wastewater systems: Perfect Pipe and Perfect Lined Manhole System. Perfect Pipe is conventional reinforced concrete pipe with a HDPE composite liner to protect concrete pipe from corrosion. Its internal connector joint provides a smooth laminar flow, a tight seal, can be used with any other pipe system, and is ideal for trenchless jacking applications.

Related: Permalok Steel Casting Pipe integrated interlocking joint eliminates need for butt weld joints in trenchless application

For those attending and participating in-person, the event includes COVID-19 precautions and procedures to ensure safety and proper sanitation for all guests. Safety initiatives include required face coverings, sanitizer stations throughout the venue, social distancing measures, regularly cleaned equipment, new safety protocol for Food and Beverage services, and more. There is an on-demand option for those not attending in-person, including access to over 150 technical presentations plus virtual networking opportunities. Geneva Pipe will also be providing an on-demand presentation.

As the application of trenchless technology for construction and rehabilitation projects continues to grow, so do the advancements in products and techniques available on the market. The NASTT No-Dig Show is a valuable opportunity to get the scoop on all the latest industry innovations. Whether attending in-person or on-demand, look for Geneva Pipe and Precast and learn more about using RCP or Perfect Pipe for your next underground infrastructure project.

No-Dig Show 2021
March 28-31, 2021
Orlando, Florida
Orange County Convention Center
Booth 1220 - Geneva Pipe & Precast
https://www.nodigshow.com/

Disclaimer

Northwest Pipe Company published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 18:58:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 287 M - -
Net income 2020 18,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 339 M 339 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 909
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Northwest Pipe Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 34,00 $
Last Close Price 34,54 $
Spread / Highest target 1,33%
Spread / Average Target -1,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott J. Montross President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aaron Wilkins Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Richard A. Roman Executive Chairman
Richard D. Mielke Engineering Director
Miles Brittain Vice President-Operations & Water Transmission
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY22.05%339
ARCELORMITTAL9.96%27 094
POSCO9.93%20 870
NUCOR17.13%18 568
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION24.89%14 289
TATA STEEL LIMITED20.69%12 252
