Northwest Pipe : Geneva Pipe & Precast Headed to No-Dig 2021

We're excited to announce our participation in this year's No-Dig Show happening March 26-31 in Orlando, Florida. Presented by the North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT), and featuring over 190 exhibiting companies, No-Dig is the largest trenchless technology conference in North America. Our Geneva Pipe and Precast team will be at the show in-person, ready to share our expert insights and the latest precast microtunneling products available for your next project.[Link]On top of our traditional RCP jacking pipe, a trusted trenchless solution known for its brute strength and durability, we'll be introducing our newest innovations revolutionizing stormwater and wastewater systems: Perfect Pipe and Perfect Lined Manhole System. Perfect Pipe is conventional reinforced concrete pipe with a HDPE composite liner to protect concrete pipe from corrosion. Its internal connector joint provides a smooth laminar flow, a tight seal, can be used with any other pipe system, and is ideal for trenchless jacking applications.

For those attending and participating in-person, the event includes COVID-19 precautions and procedures to ensure safety and proper sanitation for all guests. Safety initiatives include required face coverings, sanitizer stations throughout the venue, social distancing measures, regularly cleaned equipment, new safety protocol for Food and Beverage services, and more. There is an on-demand option for those not attending in-person, including access to over 150 technical presentations plus virtual networking opportunities. Geneva Pipe will also be providing an on-demand presentation.

As the application of trenchless technology for construction and rehabilitation projects continues to grow, so do the advancements in products and techniques available on the market. The NASTT No-Dig Show is a valuable opportunity to get the scoop on all the latest industry innovations. Whether attending in-person or on-demand, look for Geneva Pipe and Precast and learn more about using RCP or Perfect Pipe for your next underground infrastructure project.

No-Dig Show 2021

March 28-31, 2021

Orlando, Florida

Orange County Convention Center

Booth 1220 - Geneva Pipe & Precast

https://www.nodigshow.com/