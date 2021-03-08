Northwest Pipe : Permalok® Steel Casing Pipe to be Featured in Educational TV Series 'Manufacturing Marvels®'

VANCOUVER, Washington, March 8, 2021/PRNewswire/ -- Permalok®steel casing pipe will be the subject of the Manufacturing Marvels®television segment airing on the Fox Business Network®(FBN) on March 15, 2021, at approximately 7:30pm PT.

Permalok®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX), manufactures steel casing pipe, which is commonly used in trenchless construction. The proprietary press-fit interlocking connections eliminate field welding and install quicker than any other system on the market today. Often used in microtunneling, pipe jacking, auger boring, and pipe ramming construction applications, these methods minimize environmental and community impact. Located in St. Louis, Permalok®has been manufacturing quality steel casing pipe since 1995 and joined Northwest Pipe Company in 2014.

The video highlights the manufacturing process and quick field installation of Permalok®, which keeps field teams moving forward while avoiding costly delays and field welds. With over four million feet successfully installed and 25 years of manufacturing experience, Permalok®continues to collaborate with customers to develop new products and advance the steel pipe industry.

'We look forward to seeing the Permalok segment air on national television to showcase our St. Louisteam's workmanship,' said Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. 'We hope this segment entertains as well as educates the public on our quality product and the hard work that goes into every piece of Permalok pipe.'

Manufacturing Marvels® airs on FBN five nights a week at approximately 7:30pm PT. The two-minute segments spotlight North American manufacturers, their products, and the markets they serve. Last month, the filming crew spent a full day at the St. Louismanufacturing plant to film the upcoming segment. Learn more about Manufacturing Marvels® on their website http://manufacturingmarvels.com.

FBN® viewing channel options are available at http://www.foxbusiness.com/channel-finder.

After airing, a video of the broadcast will be available on the Northwest Pipe website and social media channels including LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter.

About Northwest Pipe Company

Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer for water related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company produces high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products, Permalok® steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offerings of fittings and specialized components. Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission and infrastructure, water and wastewater plant piping, structural stormwater and sewer systems, trenchless technology, and piping rehabilitation. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

