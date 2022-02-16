Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NorthWestern Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWE   US6680743050

NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION

(NWE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian rescue services search for 11 sailors from sunk Spanish trawler

02/16/2022 | 11:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland (Reuters) -Bad weather on Wednesday complicated the search for 11 missing crew members from a Spanish fishing trawler that sank in rough winter seas off the eastern coast of Canada, leading to at least 10 deaths, according to a Canadian rescue official.

Three surviving sailors from the trawler, suffering from severe hypothermia, were plucked from a life raft early on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear what sank the trawler Villa de Pitanxo.

"Our aircraft are refuelling and are returning to conduct more daylight searches," said Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Halifax spokesperson Brian Owens. "The weather has deteriorated since last evening ..."

Owens said seas were at 10 metres (33 feet), with 45-knot (52-mile-per-hour)(83-kph) winds and visibility of three to four nautical miles (3-1/2 to about 4-1/2 miles)(5.6 to 7.4 km), "which is complicating the search."

"But we are still committed to the search for the remaining 11 members of the crew," he added.

Continuing rescue operations on Wednesday involved a plane, two helicopters, rescue ships and one Spanish and two Portuguese trawlers, the Spanish marine rescue agency said.

The Villa de Pitanxo, with a crew of 24 comprising 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three Ghanaians, launched a distress beacon at 0424 GMT on Tuesday (11:24 p.m. EST on Monday), Spain's fisheries ministry said.

The vessel sank around 450 km (280 miles) east-southeast of Newfoundland, the fisheries ministry said.

The sinking was the deadliest involving a Spanish boat in years and was a particular blow to the Villa de Pitanxo's home region of Galicia in northwestern Spain, whose sailors have travelled the world's seas for fish for centuries.

At the Nores Marin group, the company based in the Galician city of Pontevedra which owns the ship, relatives of the crew gathered in search of news. Spanish authorities said bodies had not been formally identified.

"At the moment we don't know anything, and I really can't talk about it," the wife of missing fisherman Edwin Cordoba Salinas told journalists.

"They haven't found him yet and for the moment we're waiting to see what happens," she added.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil, Inti Landauro, Emma Pinedo and Nathan Allen; Editing by Alex Richardson, Frank Jack Daniel and Jonathan Oatis)

By Greg Locke


© Reuters 2022
All news about NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
11:16aNORTHWESTERN : Performance Unit Award Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
11:10aNORTHWESTERN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
02/15INSIDER SELL : Northwestern
MT
02/15Australia's Santos cautious on Alaska, Australia oil projects
RE
02/15MAX Power Mining Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering and Lists on Canadian Securiti..
MT
02/14Great Bear Resources Shareholders Vote to Approve US$1.4 Billion Sale to Kinross Gold
MT
02/14TRANSCRIPT : NorthWestern Corporation, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2022
CI
02/14NORTHWESTERN : Reports 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
02/14Greece expected to sign off on key privatisation deals by year-end - source
RE
02/13ECS Botanics Ships First Dried Cannabis Flowers to UK; Shares Rise 3%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 388 M - -
Net income 2022 187 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 570 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 4,37%
Capitalization 3 126 M 3 126 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
EV / Sales 2023 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 483
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NorthWestern Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 57,81 $
Average target price 61,17 $
Spread / Average Target 5,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert C. Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian B. Bird President & Chief Operating Officer
Crystal Dawn Lail Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Dana J. Dykhouse Non-Executive Chairman
Jeanne M. Vold Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION1.14%3 126
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.57%147 337
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.34%76 362
ENEL S.P.A.-8.76%74 230
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.98%68 908
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.68%66 734