Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NorthWestern Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWE   US6680743050

NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION

(NWE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China reports 191 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 1 vs 231 day earlier

01/01/2022 | 11:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Medical workers in protective suits collect swabs from residents at a nucleic acid testing site in Yuncheng

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 191 confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan 1, down from 231 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Sunday.

Of the new infections, 131 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, down from 175 a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, where the capital city Xian has been on lockdown to try to control the spread of the disease. Zhejiang and Henan provinces also reported new cases.

China reported 52 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifes separately from confirmed cases, compared with 38 a day earlier.

There were no new fatalities, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. Mainland China had 102,505 confirmed cases as of the end of Jan 1.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tony Munroe: Editing by Neil Fullick)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
2021China outlines vision for four mega data centre clusters
RE
2021Chinese cities on COVID alert as New Year holiday looms
RE
2021Alcoa signs renewable energy deals for Spanish plant
RE
2021Samsung's Xian semiconductor plant operating normally - Chinese media
RE
2021Stuhini Exploration Renews Option on Ruby Creek Project
MT
2021Stocks drift, oil drops as Omicron concerns linger
RE
2021How Venezuela pulled its oil production out of a tailspin
RE
2021Russian court extends jail term for Gulag historian to 15 years
RE
2021World stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger
RE
2021Shanghai metals mostly lower as Omicron worries grip markets
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 310 M - -
Net income 2021 183 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 691 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 4,34%
Capitalization 3 409 M 3 409 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,66x
EV / Sales 2022 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 530
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NorthWestern Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 57,16 $
Average target price 63,57 $
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert C. Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian B. Bird President & Chief Operating Officer
Travis Meyer Director-Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Crystal Dawn Lail Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Dana J. Dykhouse Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION-1.97%3 409
NEXTERA ENERGY21.01%183 185
ENEL S.P.A.-14.86%81 428
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION14.57%80 704
IBERDROLA, S.A.-11.03%73 109
SOUTHERN COMPANY11.64%72 681