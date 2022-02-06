China's Xi meets Guterres, leaders during Olympics

Over 30 international leaders have arrived in Beijing to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, though the United States and other Western countries have subjected the event to a diplomatic boycott amid rising geopolitical tensions and claims of human rights abuses in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Xi held individual meetings with Poland's Andrzej Duda, Pakistan's Imar Khan and Argentina's Alberto Fernandez on Sunday (February 6), according to state broadcaster CCTV, discussing Belt and Road-related infrastructure investments and cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

That followed visits from the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday (February 5).

Guterres told Chinese leaders that he expected authorities to allow U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet to make a "credible visit" to the country, including Xinjiang, the United Nations said.