Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NorthWestern Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWE   US6680743050

NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION

(NWE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Five Pakistan soldiers killed in attack from Afghanistan, military says

02/06/2022 | 10:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (Reuters) - Militants firing from inside Afghanistan killed at least five Pakistani soldiers at a border post in northwestern Kurram district on Sunday, the Pakistan military said, the second such attack since Taliban militants took over Kabul in August.

The army said it retaliated, causing heavy casualties, but independent confirmation was not immediately possible because the districts along the mountainous Afghan border are off limits to journalists and human rights organisations.

"Militants from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in Kurram district," the military's media wing said in a statement.

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or Pakistan Taliban, which renewed an allegiance with the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul, claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack.

The Afghan government denied the firing had come from within Afghan territory.

"We assure other countries, especially our neighhours, that no one will be allowed to use Afghan land against them," Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan's Taliban government, told Reuters.

The Afghan Taliban late last year played the role of facilitator in talks between the TTP and the Pakistan government.

Those talks fell apart in December, since when there have been a series of attacks on Pakistani forces along the border.

The military statement said Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by militants for activities against Pakistan and expects that interim Afghan government to halt such acts in future.

Pakistani security forces had just a day earlier completed a three-day operation against militants who had attacked two military bases in the southern province of Balochistan. At least nine soldiers were killed in those attacks.

"As per its promises, Taliban government should stop such cross-border militants attacks," Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Pakistan's interior minister, said in a statement.

(Writing by Raza Hassan in Karachi; Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Saud Mehsud


© Reuters 2022
All news about NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
02/05China's Xi meets heads of state in Olympic diplomacy
RE
02/05Saudi Arabia raises March crude prices to Asia
RE
02/04Analysis-ISIS raid gives Biden a foreign policy win as Ukraine, midterms loom
RE
02/04Analysis - ISIS raid gives Biden a foreign policy win as Ukraine, midterms loom
RE
02/04Islamic State leader and family blended in among Syrians uprooted by war
RE
02/03ISIS leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid, U.S. says
RE
02/03ISIS leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid, U.S. says
RE
02/03Factbox-Islamic State loses second leader in two years
RE
02/02Bell Copper Up 31.6% after Reporting Drilling Copper Sulfide in Porphyry at Big Sandy P..
MT
02/02Enduro Metals Completes Option to Buy All of Newmont Lake Project, Golden Triangle; Dow..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 325 M - -
Net income 2021 188 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 4,27%
Capitalization 3 464 M 3 464 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,55x
EV / Sales 2022 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 530
Free-Float -
Chart NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NorthWestern Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 58,09 $
Average target price 61,50 $
Spread / Average Target 5,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert C. Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian B. Bird President & Chief Operating Officer
Travis Meyer Director-Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Crystal Dawn Lail Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Dana J. Dykhouse Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION1.63%3 464
NEXTERA ENERGY-18.58%149 142
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.62%80 204
ENEL S.P.A.-5.78%77 199
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.16%72 798
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.82%69 337