Ireland to avoid lockdown, tighten COVID-19 curbs instead -sources

* Government to reject health chiefs advice for first time
* Advisers sought Europe's first major second-wave lockdown
* Senior ministers to propose move to Level 3 restrictions
DUBLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ireland's government is set to
reject a surprise recommendation by its health chiefs to go into
lockdown and will instead propose a tightening of current
COVID-19 restrictions, two government sources said on Monday.
The National Public Health Emergency Team called for a leap
to the highest level of coronavirus curbs, Level 5, late on
Sunday, having told the government as recently as Thursday the
current Level 2 status for most of the country was appropriate.
The cabinet will instead meet at 1630 GMT to discuss moving
the whole country to Level 3, the sources familiar with the
proposal told Reuters after a two-hour meeting between senior
ministers and the health chiefs.
Ministers faced sharp political and business resistance to
what would have amounted to Europe's first major second wave
national lockdown. The rejection represents the first time the
government has gone against the health chiefs' COVID-19 advice.
While Ireland reported the highest number of daily new
infections since late April on Saturday, its 14-day cumulative
case total of 104 per 100,000 people is only the 14th highest
infection rate among 31 European countries monitored by the
European Centre for Disease Control.
However one of the health officials who advised a lockdown
said Ireland's limited hospital capacity meant it could run out
of intensive care beds by the start of November if the current
trajectory of COVID-19 cases continued.
Under Level 5, people would have been asked to stay at home,
except to exercise within 5 km, with only essential retailers
allowed to stay open - similar to the seven-week lockdown that
was among the longest imposed in Europe earlier this year.
As they shifted to Level 3 over the past two weeks, all
indoor restaurant dining and non-essential travel to other
counties was banned in Dublin and the northwestern region of
Donegal.
Those tighter local restrictions have kept the unemployment
rate just below 15%, although the large multinational sector and
exports in less impacted sectors have shielded the economy from
the worst of the crisis.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin;
Editing by Alison Williams and Mark Heinrich)