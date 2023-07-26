Beethoven Wind, South Dakota

2023 Second Quarter Earnings Webcast

July 26, 2023

8-K July 24, 2023

Presenting Today

Brian Bird

Crystal Lail

President & CEO

Vice President & CFO

Forward Looking Statements

During the course of this presentation, there will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," or "will."

The information in this presentation is based upon our current expectations as of the date of this document unless otherwise noted. Our actual future business and financial performance may differ materially and adversely from our expectations expressed in any forward- looking statements. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly update our forward-looking statements or this presentation for any reason. Although our expectations and beliefs are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ materially. The factors that may affect our results are listed in certain of our press releases and disclosed in the Company's 10-K and 10-Q along with other public

2 filings with the SEC.

  • Regulatory execution
  • Filed South Dakota electric rate review
  • Reached constructive multi-party settlement in Montana rate review (currently pending commission approval)
  • Yellowstone County Generating Station
  • Legislative and judicial support for construction. After initial pause in construction, we resumed construction in June 2023 and expect the facility to be serving customers during the third quarter 2024.
  • Invested approx. $203.6 million of the estimated $275 million project total
  • Strong and growing service territories.
  • Overall 1.4% customer growth (vs second quarter 2022)
  • Lowest unemployment rates in the nation

SD #1 (1.9%), NE #1 (1.9%) and MT #6 (2.2%)

(US Bureau of Labor Statistics, July 19, 2023)

Second Quarter

NorthWestern recognized as one of

America's Greatest Workplaces 2023

by Newsweek.

3

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Second Quarter Net Income vs Prior Period

GAAP: $10.7 Million (or 35.9%)

•Non-GAAP*: $9.7 Million (or 32.2%)

•Non-GAAP Pro Forma: $0.8 Million (or 2.7%)

(Impact if MT Rate Review Settlement approved as filed)

Second Quarter EPS vs Prior Period

GAAP: $0.22 (or 40.7%)

•Non-GAAP*: $0.19 (or 35.2%)

•Non-GAAP Pro Forma: $0.04 (or 7.4%)

(Impact if MT Rate Review Settlement approved as filed)

4 *See slide 10 and "Non-GAAPFinancial Measures" slide in the appendix for additional detail on this measure.

Year-to-Date 2023 Financial Results

Year-to-Date Net Income vs Prior Period

GAAP: $7.3 Million (or 8.2%)

•Non-GAAP*: $6.3 Million (or 7.0%)

•Non-GAAP Pro Forma: $14.3 Million (or 15.9%)

(Impact if MT Rate Review Settlement approved as filed)

Year-to-Date EPS vs Prior Period

GAAP: $0.25 (or 15.4%)

•Non-GAAP*: $0.23 (or 14.1%)

•Non-GAAP Pro Forma: $0.12 (or 7.4%)

(Impact if MT Rate Review Settlement approved as filed)

5 *See slide 45 and "Non-GAAPFinancial Measures" slide in the appendix for additional detail on this measure.

