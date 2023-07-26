During the course of this presentation, there will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," or "will."
The information in this presentation is based upon our current expectations as of the date of this document unless otherwise noted. Our actual future business and financial performance may differ materially and adversely from our expectations expressed in any forward- looking statements. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly update our forward-looking statements or this presentation for any reason. Although our expectations and beliefs are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ materially. The factors that may affect our results are listed in certain of our press releases and disclosed in the Company's 10-K and 10-Q along with other public
Legislative and judicial support for construction. After initial pause in construction, we resumed construction in June 2023 and expect the facility to be serving customers during the third quarter 2024.
Invested approx. $203.6 million of the estimated $275 million project total
Strong and growing service territories.
Overall 1.4% customer growth (vs second quarter 2022)
Lowest unemployment rates in the nation
SD #1 (1.9%), NE #1 (1.9%) and MT #6 (2.2%)
(US Bureau of Labor Statistics, July 19, 2023)
Second Quarter
NorthWestern recognized as one of
America's Greatest Workplaces 2023
by Newsweek.
3
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Second Quarter Net Income vs Prior Period
•GAAP: ↓ $10.7 Million (or 35.9%)
•Non-GAAP*:↓ $9.7 Million (or 32.2%)
•Non-GAAP Pro Forma: ↓ $0.8 Million (or 2.7%)
(Impact if MT Rate Review Settlement approved as filed)
Second Quarter EPS vs Prior Period
•GAAP: ↓ $0.22 (or 40.7%)
•Non-GAAP*:↓ $0.19 (or 35.2%)
•Non-GAAP Pro Forma: ↓ $0.04 (or 7.4%)
(Impact if MT Rate Review Settlement approved as filed)
Year-to-Date 2023 Financial Results
Year-to-Date Net Income vs Prior Period
•GAAP: ↓ $7.3 Million (or 8.2%)
•Non-GAAP*:↓ $6.3 Million (or 7.0%)
•Non-GAAP Pro Forma: ↑ $14.3 Million (or 15.9%)
(Impact if MT Rate Review Settlement approved as filed)
Year-to-Date EPS vs Prior Period
•GAAP: ↓ $0.25 (or 15.4%)
•Non-GAAP*:↓ $0.23 (or 14.1%)
•Non-GAAP Pro Forma: ↑ $0.12 (or 7.4%)
(Impact if MT Rate Review Settlement approved as filed)
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company's segments include electric utility operations, natural gas utility operations, and all other. Its electric utility operations segment primarily provides generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity services to its customers in Montana and South Dakota jurisdictions. The natural gas utility operations segment provides production, storage, transmission, and distribution of natural gas services to its customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska jurisdictions. Its electric utility business in Montana includes generation, transmission and distribution and provides electricity to approximately 398,200 customers in 221 communities. Its South Dakota electric utility business provide retail electricity to more than 64,700 customers in 116 communities in South Dakota. The Company distributes natural gas to approximately 209,100 customers in 118 Montana communities.