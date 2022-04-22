NorthWestern : Celebrating Earth Day, NorthWestern Energy committed to stewardship, highlights recycling project

Butte, Mont. - April 22, 2022 - NorthWestern Energy is installing 590,000 new advanced electric meters and natural gas modules in Montana, technology that will improve service reliability and support the transition to an even cleaner energy future.

About 132,700 meters have been installed and because the old meters are recycled, 210,250 pounds of materials have been kept out of landfills so far.

"The recycling piece of this project is critical, in keeping recyclable material out of our landfills," said NorthWestern Energy Project Manager Matt Holden. "The new advanced meters will support processes and programs to advance sustainability. It is important to NorthWestern Energy to align the entire project with our sustainability and stewardship goals."

