NorthWestern : Celebrating Earth Day, NorthWestern Energy committed to stewardship, highlights recycling project

04/22/2022 | 03:08pm EDT
Celebrating Earth Day, NorthWestern Energy committed to stewardship, highlights recycling project

Date: Apr 22, 2022

Butte, Mont. - April 22, 2022 - NorthWestern Energy is installing 590,000 new advanced electric meters and natural gas modules in Montana, technology that will improve service reliability and support the transition to an even cleaner energy future.

About 132,700 meters have been installed and because the old meters are recycled, 210,250 pounds of materials have been kept out of landfills so far.

"The recycling piece of this project is critical, in keeping recyclable material out of our landfills," said NorthWestern Energy Project Manager Matt Holden. "The new advanced meters will support processes and programs to advance sustainability. It is important to NorthWestern Energy to align the entire project with our sustainability and stewardship goals."

Full resolution photos are available by request. Email jodee.black@northwestern.com.

About NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities. We are working to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions that create value for customers, communities, employees, and investors. This includes bridging our history as a regulated utility safely providing low-cost and reliable service with our future as a globally-aware company offering a broader array of services performed by highly-adaptable and skilled employees. We provide electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 753,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Yellowstone National Park. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002. More information is available on the company's Web site at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Media Contacts:

Jo Dee Black

866-622-8081

jodee.black@northwestern.com

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 19:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
