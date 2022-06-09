NorthWestern : Cool spring with snow and rain improves conditions in Madison River Basin

Butte, Mont. - June 9, 2022 - Hebgen Reservoir water levels may be higher this summer and fall than expected. Although snowpack was low this winter, temperatures were lower than normal in Madison River Basin this spring and precipitation was above normal, including Memorial Day weekend when heavy, wet snow and rain contributed to about two-feet of elevation increase at Hebgen Reservoir in three days.

Even with the improved conditions this spring, severe drought in the area continues. Temperature levels and rainfall this summer will be key factors in water conservation efforts and will impact water levels in the Madison River Basin. NorthWestern Energy's stewardship responsibilities include balancing the many interests of multiple stakeholders while protecting reservoir and river resources in the complex Madison watershed. Safety of the public and protection of the environment are our priorities.

Hebgen Reservoir is currently at an elevation of 6,532.6 feet, which is 2.27 feet from full pool.

Current water levels at Hebgen Lake and flows and water temperatures are available at http://madisondss.com/page/dashboard.php. Learn more about NorthWestern Energy's stewardship and management of the Madison River system at northwesternenergy.com/MadisonDrought

