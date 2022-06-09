Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NorthWestern Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWE   US6680743050

NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION

(NWE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
59.76 USD   -1.35%
04:02pNORTHWESTERN : Cool spring with snow and rain improves conditions in Madison River Basin
PU
06/04NORTHWESTERN : Energy's new 58-megawatt Bob Glanzer Generating Station providing reliable, affordable energy to our South Dakota customers
PU
05/31BofA Securities Downgrades NorthWestern to Underperform From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $62 From $61
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NorthWestern : Cool spring with snow and rain improves conditions in Madison River Basin

06/09/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cool spring with snow and rain improves conditions in Madison River Basin

Date: Jun 9, 2022

Butte, Mont. - June 9, 2022 - Hebgen Reservoir water levels may be higher this summer and fall than expected. Although snowpack was low this winter, temperatures were lower than normal in Madison River Basin this spring and precipitation was above normal, including Memorial Day weekend when heavy, wet snow and rain contributed to about two-feet of elevation increase at Hebgen Reservoir in three days.

Even with the improved conditions this spring, severe drought in the area continues. Temperature levels and rainfall this summer will be key factors in water conservation efforts and will impact water levels in the Madison River Basin. NorthWestern Energy's stewardship responsibilities include balancing the many interests of multiple stakeholders while protecting reservoir and river resources in the complex Madison watershed. Safety of the public and protection of the environment are our priorities.

Hebgen Reservoir is currently at an elevation of 6,532.6 feet, which is 2.27 feet from full pool.

Current water levels at Hebgen Lake and flows and water temperatures are available at http://madisondss.com/page/dashboard.php. Learn more about NorthWestern Energy's stewardship and management of the Madison River system at northwesternenergy.com/MadisonDrought

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter (@NWEinfo).

About NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities. We are working to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions that create value for customers, communities, employees, and investors. This includes bridging our history as a regulated utility safely providing low-cost and reliable service with our future as a globally-aware company offering a broader array of services performed by highly-adaptable and skilled employees. We provide electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 753,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Yellowstone National Park. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002. More information is available on the company's Web site at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Media Contacts:

Jo Dee Black

866-622-8081

jodee.black@northwestern.com

Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 20:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
04:02pNORTHWESTERN : Cool spring with snow and rain improves conditions in Madison River Basin
PU
06/04NORTHWESTERN : Energy's new 58-megawatt Bob Glanzer Generating Station providing reliable,..
PU
05/31BofA Securities Downgrades NorthWestern to Underperform From Neutral, Adjusts Price Tar..
MT
05/23NORTHWESTERN CORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Of..
AQ
05/23NorthWestern Corporation Enters into Amendment and Restatement of its Existing $425 Mil..
CI
05/17NORTHWESTERN CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05NORTHWESTERN CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/29TRANSCRIPT : NorthWestern Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI
04/29NORTHWESTERN : Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
04/29NORTHWESTERN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 381 M - -
Net income 2022 185 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 521 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 4,17%
Capitalization 3 280 M 3 280 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,20x
EV / Sales 2023 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 483
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NorthWestern Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 60,58 $
Average target price 62,63 $
Spread / Average Target 3,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert C. Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian B. Bird President & Chief Operating Officer
Crystal Dawn Lail Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Dana J. Dykhouse Non-Executive Chairman
Jeanne M. Vold Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION5.98%3 280
NEXTERA ENERGY-15.93%154 194
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.33%85 066
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.37%79 296
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.17%73 275
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.3.35%65 940