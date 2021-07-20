Log in
    NWE   US6680743050

NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION

(NWE)
  Report
NorthWestern : Energy adds contract for 80 megawatts of solar generation for Montana

07/20/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

NorthWestern Energy adds contract for 80 megawatts of solar generation for Montana

Butte, Mont. - July 20, 2021 - NorthWestern Energy has entered a power purchase agreement with Apex Solar LLC. The Public Utility Regulatory Act, PURPA, contract is for 80 megawatts of generation from a solar facility Apex Solar is developing in Beaverhead County near Dillon, Montana.

The facility is required to begin delivery of generation in November 2022. When it comes online, NorthWestern Energy expects to have 177 megawatts of solar generation serving Montana customers. NorthWestern Energy also has a power purchase agreement with MTSun LLC for an 80 megawatt solar facility under development in Yellowstone County, which is scheduled to begin delivering generation in January 2022.

'The new solar generation provides diversity to the generation and supply contracts serving our Montana customers,' said Bleau LaFave, NorthWestern Energy Director Long-Term Resources. 'NorthWestern Energy is developing a diversified portfolio to cost effectively provide reliable energy service for our customers.'

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter (@NWEinfo).

About NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE)

NorthWestern provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 743,000 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002. More information on NorthWestern is available on the company's website at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Media Contacts:
Jo Dee Black
866-622-8081
jodee.black@northwestern.com

Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 17:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 288 M - -
Net income 2021 181 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 525 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 3 100 M 3 100 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,37x
EV / Sales 2022 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 530
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NorthWestern Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 61,17 $
Average target price 71,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert C. Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian B. Bird President & Chief Operating Officer
Travis Meyer Director-Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Crystal Dawn Lail Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Dana J. Dykhouse Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION7.75%3 096
NEXTERA ENERGY-0.21%144 872
ENEL S.P.A.-3.21%97 216
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.01%78 310
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION13.47%76 707
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.73%65 138