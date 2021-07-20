FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



NorthWestern Energy adds contract for 80 megawatts of solar generation for Montana

Butte, Mont. - July 20, 2021 - NorthWestern Energy has entered a power purchase agreement with Apex Solar LLC. The Public Utility Regulatory Act, PURPA, contract is for 80 megawatts of generation from a solar facility Apex Solar is developing in Beaverhead County near Dillon, Montana.

The facility is required to begin delivery of generation in November 2022. When it comes online, NorthWestern Energy expects to have 177 megawatts of solar generation serving Montana customers. NorthWestern Energy also has a power purchase agreement with MTSun LLC for an 80 megawatt solar facility under development in Yellowstone County, which is scheduled to begin delivering generation in January 2022.

'The new solar generation provides diversity to the generation and supply contracts serving our Montana customers,' said Bleau LaFave, NorthWestern Energy Director Long-Term Resources. 'NorthWestern Energy is developing a diversified portfolio to cost effectively provide reliable energy service for our customers.'

About NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE)

NorthWestern provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 743,000 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002. More information on NorthWestern is available on the company's website at www.northwesternenergy.com.

