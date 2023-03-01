NorthWestern : Energy completing 76 million in electric system upgrade projects in the Billings area

Billings, Mont. - March 1, 2023 - NorthWestern Energy's $34 million Rimrock Substation upgrade project will increase capacity to provide service for increased energy demand in the Billings area. Redundancy enhancement will provide improved reliability for customers. NorthWestern Energy worked with the city of Billings to secure additional property for the upgrade. Construction on an additional substation at the site began in 2022.

The final phase of this complex project includes replacing wooden power line structures from the 1950s, upgrading transmission lines and replacing power poles.

Work to complete the Rimrock Substation will continue through the summer.Some traffic detours will be required for the safety of the public and crews working on the upgrade.

Other electric infrastructure project work in the Billings area this summer − part of NorthWestern Energy's almost $76 million in electric system upgrade projects to support the area's population and industrial growth and increase energy service reliability for our customers − includes transmission line and power pole upgrades along streets, alleys and Interstate 90. We appreciate the public's cooperation and patience when traffic detours are needed for the safety of both the public and crews. Watch for "Utility Work Ahead" signs which alert that crews are working in the area.

