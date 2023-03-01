Advanced search
NorthWestern : Energy completing 76 million in electric system upgrade projects in the Billings area

03/01/2023 | 01:39pm EST
NorthWestern Energy completing 76 million in electric system upgrade projects in the Billings area

Date: Mar 1, 2023

TYPE: News

Billings, Mont. - March 1, 2023 - NorthWestern Energy's $34 million Rimrock Substation upgrade project will increase capacity to provide service for increased energy demand in the Billings area. Redundancy enhancement will provide improved reliability for customers. NorthWestern Energy worked with the city of Billings to secure additional property for the upgrade. Construction on an additional substation at the site began in 2022.

The final phase of this complex project includes replacing wooden power line structures from the 1950s, upgrading transmission lines and replacing power poles.

Work to complete the Rimrock Substation will continue through the summer.Some traffic detours will be required for the safety of the public and crews working on the upgrade.

Other electric infrastructure project work in the Billings area this summer − part of NorthWestern Energy's almost $76 million in electric system upgrade projects to support the area's population and industrial growth and increase energy service reliability for our customers − includes transmission line and power pole upgrades along streets, alleys and Interstate 90. We appreciate the public's cooperation and patience when traffic detours are needed for the safety of both the public and crews. Watch for "Utility Work Ahead" signs which alert that crews are working in the area.

More information about the Rimrock Substation upgrade is available online: https://www.northwesternenergy.com/

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter (@NWEinfo).

About NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities. We are working to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions that create value for customers, communities, employees, and investors. This includes bridging our history as a regulated utility safely providing low-cost and reliable service with our future as a globally-aware company offering a broader array of services performed by highly-adaptable and skilled employees. We provide electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Yellowstone National Park. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002. More information is available on the company's Web site at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Media Contacts:

Jo Dee Black

866-622-8081

jodee.black@northwestern.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 18:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
