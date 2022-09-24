NorthWestern : Energy power pole replacement will require traffic detour on Lake Helena Road Sept. 29

Helena, Mont. -Sept. 26, 2022- Traffic will be detoured from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 on Lake Helena Road from the intersection with Lincoln and Hauser Dam roads to Rainbow Drive.

The detour is required for the safety of the public and our NorthWestern Energy crews while a power pole is replaced.

We appreciate the patience of the public and drivers while this work, which will improve energy service reliability for our customers in the area, takes place.

For more information, contact NorthWestern Energy at 888-467-2669.

About NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities.



Media Contacts:

Jo Dee Black

866-622-8081

jodee.black@northwestern.com

