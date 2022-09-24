Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  NorthWestern Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    NWE   US6680743050

NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION

(NWE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
52.70 USD   -1.00%
NorthWestern : Energy power pole replacement will require traffic detour on Lake Helena Road Sept. 29

09/24/2022 | 08:35pm EDT
NorthWestern Energy power pole replacement will require traffic detour on Lake Helena Road Sept. 29

Date: Sep 26, 2022

Helena, Mont. -Sept. 26, 2022- Traffic will be detoured from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 on Lake Helena Road from the intersection with Lincoln and Hauser Dam roads to Rainbow Drive.

The detour is required for the safety of the public and our NorthWestern Energy crews while a power pole is replaced.

We appreciate the patience of the public and drivers while this work, which will improve energy service reliability for our customers in the area, takes place.

For more information, contact NorthWestern Energy at 888-467-2669.

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter (@NWEinfo).

About NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities. We are working to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions that create value for customers, communities, employees, and investors. This includes bridging our history as a regulated utility safely providing low-cost and reliable service with our future as a globally-aware company offering a broader array of services performed by highly-adaptable and skilled employees. We provide electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 753,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Yellowstone National Park. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002. More information is available on the company's Web site at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Media Contacts:

Jo Dee Black

866-622-8081

jodee.black@northwestern.com

Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2022 00:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
